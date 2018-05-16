Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband meets with EFCC chairman

news

Despite claims by Tonto Dikeh that her husband, Churchill Oladunni's bank accounts were frozen by the EFCC, it doesn't appear so as he visited the chairman of the institution.

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, where he shared photos of his visit to the chairman, Ibrahim Magu on the occasion of the opening of the commission's new building and they both looked happy to be in each other's presence.

"In truth, the fight against corruption has been intensified in Nigeria with the commissioning of this gigantic architectural masterpiece ‎by President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday. The new EFCC headquarters in Abuja has one of the best state of the arts security facilities in Africa and am humbled to be one of the invited special guests who witnessed this historical ceremony.

"Indeed, "the fight against corruption is the duty of every citizen. If you see something, say something and EFCC will do something"‎. Obviously, no one can pull down a man with the GRACE of God! Congratulations @officialefcc," he captioned the photo.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni conferred with chieftaincy title

Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Oladunni call each other out on Instagram

A few days ago, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni spent the day calling each other out on Instagram. Remember the story of the vendor had called out Churchill Oladunni for allegedly owing them and absconding with their appliances from the home he once rented from them in Ghana, well the businessman took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 11, 2018, to clear the air on the allegation.

He went on to call out Tonto Dikeh to desist from associating herself with anything that has to do with him, obviously because she was trying to aid the vendor to locate him.