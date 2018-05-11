news

Tonto Dikeh's unending rift with her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni has gotten messier as they both have spent the day calling each other out on Instagram.

Remember we told you earlier in the day that a vendor had called out Churchill Oladunni for allegedly owing them and absconding with their appliances from the home he once rented from them in Ghana, well the businessman took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 11, 2018, to clear the air on the allegation.

"With regards to the post on instablog9ja, about someone calling me out. i feel it’s baseless and a way to pull my personality down. We have more than 6 ongoing projects within that axis. Ghana is not my country as such my staff and expatriates are occupying four buildings and the manager’s name is Ralph Codjoe ‭+233 20 644 4724‬ If at all anyone tried to reach me based on anything concerning Ghana because I relocated because of family over three years ago," he wrote.

He went on to call out Tonto Dikeh to desist from associating herself with anything that has to do with him, obviously because she was trying to aid the vendor locate him.

"AS FOR YOU MAMA KING, THOUGHT WE HAVE MOVED ON AND YOU ARE NOT MY PA NEITHER MY SECRETARY HENCEFORTH DESIST FROM ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS ME.LASTLY, YOU SHOULD KNOW BY NOW WITH ALL YOU HAVE TRIED, THAT NO ONE CAN PULL A MAN DOWN ESPECIALLY ONE WITH THE GRACE OF GOD," he also said.

Trust Tonto Dikeh who gets triggered easily by anything that has to do with her ex-husband as she went on to call him out claiming that the EFCC blocked his account because she reported him to the financial crime institution.

"Go and pay your bills and leave me out of your nonesense...Your son isn't on Instagram so telling a sad untrue stories is unnecessary...Quit telling people you cant pay them because @efcc blocked your account. As a result of me reporting them to you," she responded.

