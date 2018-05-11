Tonto Dikeh helps vendor locate her alleged debtor ex-husband

news

Lol! We will never get enough of Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill as she is helping an online business vendor locate him because he is allegedly indebted to them.

The online business vendor with the Instagram handle @buy_sell_swap_rent­_ghana had gone on their page to call out Oladunni Churchill for taking away appliances such as air-conditioners from the house he once rented with Tonto Dikeh while they were still residing in Ghana and refusing to pick their calls.

Maybe Tonto got embarrassed over the comments because she was also mentioned and called a dirty tenant by the vendor and decided to be of help to them by going to their comments section and describing how and where to get Churchill.

"Trust me that's not a wrong number...Yes it's supposed to be an elderly lady who picks up and yes she would lie that she doesn't know him either BUT if that fails kindly contact @bimbo_peters she can get to him in a speed of light...Thanks," she wrote.

It's just a few months into 2018 and we already have the feel of the drama between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Churchill Oladunni. The last time Tonto Dikeh made some embarrassing comments about Churchill was about the relationship between her son and former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Back in March 2018, Tonto Dikeh got triggered when an Instagram page dedicated to celebrity kids made reference to her son as Olusegun Obasanjo's grandson with a photo of the two.

"The former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo and his grandson 100% cute," they wrote. Tonto swiftly replied to the blog, correcting the insinuation that Obasanjo was actually, King's granddad.

"Excuse me that's my son and that's not his grandfather in any way. Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba," she replied.