Toke Makinwa's reaction to ex-boyfriend getting married is hilarious

Toke Makinwa Media personality's reaction to news of ex-boyfriend getting married is hilarious

Toke Makinwa really doesn't care that her ex-boyfriend, Seyi Kure is married and wants everyone to take a chill.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
If you think trolling Toke Makinwa over her last ex-boyfriend's decision to get married will get you far, think again as her reaction to the news is hilarious.

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, NAIJ.com had on their Twitter page announced that Toke Makinwa's ex-boyfriend, Seyi Kure has gotten married to his pregnant girlfriend. Well, it looked like Toke wasn't having it as she took to the comment section to tweet something rather hilarious.

"So what should I do now, ehn? Roll over and die??? Scream woe is me, the poor lonely girl???'' she replied. Yes, guys, we guess Toke is tired of all these trolls on social media and wants them to leave her alone.

 

Toke Makinwa blast follower who calls her out for comparing her book to that of Michelle Obama

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

It would be recalled that Michele Obama, former first lady of the United States had announced on Twitter on Sunday, February 25, 2018, about the launch of her book "Becoming."

ALSO READ: All the men allegedly in Toke Makinwa's life

Michelle Obama doesn't want to run for president — she's more interested in helping the next generation of leaders. play

Michelle Obama doesn't want to run for president — she's more interested in helping the next generation of leaders.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

A seemingly excited Toke Makinwa whose book "On Becoming" has a similar title was overjoyed about the news and went to praise Michelle Obama on her Instagram page for her book and the story she has to tell not forgetting to mention that their books both have similar titles. Let's just say one of her followers on Instagram felt Toke Makinwa was making the news all about herself and sent her a not so friendly message

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

"Girl this is not about you... Let make that clear... Lol," she wrote. Ok, guys, Toke Makinwa wasn't going to let this slide as she attacked the follower with really sharp words.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

"Oh shut up already! Her story is not mine but it's one of her journeys. What have you done with your life? Who's life have you made better with your own story?"  she replied.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

