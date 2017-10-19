Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Psquare :  The feud between the brothers might have gotten to their wives

Psquare The feud between the brothers might have gotten to their wives

The drama on the on going feud between the Okoye brothers has taken another turn.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
‘Bank Alert’ was released in September 2016, and served as the reunification single after Psquare's publicised row in 2016. play

‘Bank Alert’ was released in September 2016, and served as the reunification single after Psquare's publicised row in 2016.

(Instagram/Rudeboypsquare)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just when we taught the feud between the Okoye brothers had subsided, it appears there might be hints of new rifts, this time amongst the wives.

The gist is that on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, Jude Okoye posted pictures of his cute daughters on his Instagram page, then Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita reposted the picture.

Now the drama started when Paul Okoye tagged Jude and his wife, Ifeoma in the picture while Anita tagged only Jude. An obviously angry sister to Ifeoma then took to the comment section of the pictures and told Anita to tag her sister or take down the post.

Instagram rants play

Instagram rants

(Instablog9ja)

Well, there are indications that the reason Anita didn't tag Ifeoma on the picture was that, Ifeoma doesn't follow Anita on Instagram. Plenty drama right?

The Okoye family before the feud play

The Okoye family before the feud

(Stargist.com)

ALSO READ: Paul Okoye releases pictures of his cute twins

The Okoye family have been in the news lately for all the wrong reason which dates back to the hint of the feud between Peter and Paul which then generated into a full-blown crisis.

Psquare music duo do not approve of the proposed music video ban play

Psquare music duo do not approve of the proposed music video ban

(Peterpsquare/Instagram )

 

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers have definitely had a very eventful and interesting year filled with drama.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custodybullet
2 Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in...bullet
3 Davido Watch the burial of singer's friend Chimebullet

Related Articles

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The Nollywood movie starring Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye
Psquare Kenny Ogungbe considers beef between pop duo a publicity stunt
Peter Okoye Does Mr P have enough to launch a successful solo career after Psquare?
Psquare D'banj thinks media is worsening Peter and Paul's beef
Psquare Peter Okoye signs deal with American music distribution company
Psquare Paul Okoye regrets adding Peter to his ‘solo’ ‘Bank Alert’ video
Peter Okoye Singer says this is his best year of his life
Kemi Olunloyo Snitch Lady says one of the Psquare wives would divorce them
Paul Okoye Singer releases beautiful pictures of his twin babies
Davido Jude Okoye says singer did no wrong concerning Tagbo's death

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress says she threw a good friend out because of a man
Davido
Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo died
Olamide and Don Jazzy
Pulse List 5 times Nigerian celebrities have settled beef
Adesua Etomi covers Guardian Life
Adesua Etomi Actress shares foolproof tips to stop you from getting broke