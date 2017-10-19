Just when we taught the feud between the Okoye brothers had subsided, it appears there might be hints of new rifts, this time amongst the wives.

The gist is that on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, Jude Okoye posted pictures of his cute daughters on his Instagram page, then Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita reposted the picture.

Now the drama started when Paul Okoye tagged Jude and his wife, Ifeoma in the picture while Anita tagged only Jude. An obviously angry sister to Ifeoma then took to the comment section of the pictures and told Anita to tag her sister or take down the post.

Well, there are indications that the reason Anita didn't tag Ifeoma on the picture was that, Ifeoma doesn't follow Anita on Instagram. Plenty drama right?

The Okoye family have been in the news lately for all the wrong reason which dates back to the hint of the feud between Peter and Paul which then generated into a full-blown crisis.