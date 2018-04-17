Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sauce Kid is back on social media

Sauce Kid is making an entrance back to the society after serving time in jail by returning to social media.

Yes! Sauce Kid is returning to his normal life after prison life, part of which is returning to his social media page, Twitter to be precise.

The rapper posted his first tweet since on Saturday, April 14, 2018, which read "ZUfree....." The last time Sauce Kid posted a tweet on his Twitter page was back in July 2016.

 

His release from jail

This is coming barely a month after he was released from jail in the United States of America. Babalola Falemi also known as Sauce Kid was jailed for two years for aggravated identity theft.

The crime he committed
The rapper was accused of stealing bank card numbers and identifying information of their owners, he was then sentenced to jail. He allegedly stole $15,388 from the unsuspecting victims.

Before he went to prison, Sinzu's music career had taken a nosedive but he was struggling to revive it. A video of the rapper being released from jail surfaced on Sunday, March 25, 2018, with a caption.

"My bro is back!! SINZU." In the video, the rapper, clad in a black T-shirt, durag, and a red pant was seen being welcomed home.

Sauce Kid's career

Falemi came on the Nigerian music scene in 2005, with an impressive jam, his first ever single 'Omoge' featuring the legendary Mike Okri.

In 2006, he dropped his first mixtape 'Best of Both Worlds: Money Long The Mixtape', which cemented him a spot in the Nigerian music industry. The mixtape is still regarded as one of the best.

