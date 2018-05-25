Ramsey Nouah says social media world is unreal to him

news

Ever wondered why Ramsey Nouah isn't a social media freak like other celebrities, then wonder no more because he thinks it's an unreal world.

During an exclusive interview with Pulse, the movie icon shared his views about what he thinks about social media and how it has become a part of our lifestyle. When asked why unlike other celebrities his social media presence is almost non-existent, he said;

"I think I have given all my life to T.V. and movies and all of that. In my own opinion, I'm more of the real world. I'm more of me and you, the physical and that world just feels unreal to me, there is something not just real and I cant reach it, I cant feel it, I cant touch it.

"I don't wanna be there but you still have no choice, you still have to find a way to touch base and reach out to certain people," he said.

He also went on to inspire aspiring actors and actresses on how to become successful in the industry. According to him, back in the days, the likes of RMD, Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic and himself didn't go into the movie the industry because of the money, rather they did it because it was what they loved.

Ramsey Nouah says the system gave birth to 'Yahoo Yahoo'

Ramsey Nouah has joined other celebrities to air his views on Internet fraud and Yahoo boys in Nigeria . In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the award-winning actor said we should treat the 'Yahoo Yahoo' menace from the roots rather than the stem.

"I'm going to be diplomatic about it, of course, there is a backlash to this yahoo yahoo thing and everybody knows that it's not fair and not clean. However where I can't blame...is that every time we talk about the ills of the society, I can't but bring it down to the system. The system gave birth to all of these things, so if I wanna talk about issues like this I want to tackle it from the roots and not just tackle it from the stem.

"So the issue that everyone is just talking about the yahoo yahoo thing is that we are just looking at it from the stem. If you want us to find ways around it then let us look it from the roots, take it out from there then we can work it out to the stem," he said.