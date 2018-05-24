Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ramsey Nouah says the system gave birth to 'Yahoo Yahoo'

Ramsey Nouah Actor says the system gave birth to 'Yahoo Yahoo'

Ramsey Noah feels that to tackle 'Yahoo Yahoo' it has to be done from the roots rather than the stem.

Ramsey Nouah has joined other celebrities to air his views on Internet fraud and Yahoo boys in Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the award-winning actor said we should treat the 'Yahoo Yahoo' menace from the roots rather than the stem.

"I'm going to be diplomatic about it, of course, there is a backlash to this yahoo yahoo thing and everybody knows that it's not fair and not clean. However where I can't blame...is that every time we talk about the ills of the society, I can't but bring it down to the system. The system gave birth to all of these things, so if I wanna talk about issues like this I want to tackle it from the roots and not just tackle it from the stem.

 

"So the issue that everyone is just talking about the yahoo yahoo thing is that we are just looking at it from the stem. If you want us to find ways around it then let us look it from the roots, take it out from there then we can work it out to the stem," he said.

ALSO READ: Noble Igwe defends his stand on fraud

He went on to say we should all come together as one to tackle these issues because it has almost become a part of us.

Noblel Igwe play

Noblel Igwe

(Instagram/Noble_Igwe)

 

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Noble Igwe had gone on his Twitter page to call out Nigerians involved in the illicit Internet fraud. However, his tweets went viral and gave rise to a conversation on social media with divergent views. A number of celebrities joined in on the conversation, while some were against it, somewhere a bit of the defensive.

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

