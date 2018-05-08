Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B squash the beef at MET Gala 2018

MET Gala 2018 Nicki Minaj, Cardi B squash beef at fashion's biggest night

The rappers were captured in a photo that looked liked they were having a heart to heart conversation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B set aside rumoured beef at MET Gala 2018 play

Nicki Minaj finally squash their beef at MET Gala 2018 held in New York on Monday, May 7, 2018

(234 Star)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It seemingly took a "Heavenly" event like the MET Gala 2018 for rave-of-the-moment female rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to set aside their rumoured feud.

The rappers were captured in a photo that looked liked they were having a heart to heart conversation at the event on Monday, May 7, 2018.

play Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala 2018 on Monday, May 7, 2018 (CNN)

 

This year's MET Gala, which held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Nicki, dressed in bright red Oscar de la Renta gown, said she chose the sultry dress and bejeweled headpiece because she wanted to play the more sinful side of this year's theme.

ALSO READ: Rihanna arrives MET Gala in pearled number, matching crown, robe

While pregnant Cardi B stunned in a custom Moschino dress, which was said to have taken four weeks to craft. She topped it off with a tri-point hat covered in pearls, rhinestones, jewels, a stacked beaded choker, and pink smoky-eye makeup.

play Cardi B at the MET Gala 2018 held on Monday, May 7, 2018 (Vogue)

 

The Gala was co-hosted by fashion icon Donatella Versace, prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Grammy award-winning artist Rihanna and Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Toyin Aimakhu Adeniyi Johnson says actress was dating Seun Egbegbe while...bullet
2 Davido Singer's girlfriend reportedly seals multi-million naira...bullet
3 Ebiye Comedian dragged for insulting Aramidebullet

Related Articles

MET Gala 2018 Check out all the 'Heavenly' photos from the most grand ball in fashion
MET Gala 2018 Rihanna arrives event in pearled number, matching crown, robe
MET Gala 2018 1st pictures from fashion's biggest night
Blake Lively Actress deletes all her photos, unfollows husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram
Savage x Fenty Rihanna shows us how to wear lingerie during the day

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress says partners should never starve each other of sex
Bibyonce does Chioma's makeup for her birthday
Chioma Avril CeeC takes a selfie with Davido's girlfriend
Burna Boy opens up in an interview for SSENSE
#ManCrushMonday Burna Boy, Nigeria's Reggae-dancehall sensation
emmanuel adebayor
Emmanuel Adebayor Footballer calls out Dillish Mathews as relationship crashes