Rihanna arrives Met Gala in pearled number, matching robe, crown

  • Published:
Rihanna play

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala

(vogue)
Rihanna has arrived the venue of the Met Gala for the 2018 edition of the charity event and as usual, she slays!

Rihanna play

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala

(vogue)

 

The "Shut up and drive" singer is renowned for her Met Gala pieces and fabulous never does her justice.

See some other looks Rihanna has rocked to the annual event.

Rihanna walking the red carpet for the 2017 Met Gala play

Rihanna walking the red carpet for the 2017 Met Gala

(Vogu)

Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala play

Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala

(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

 

Rihanna play

Rihanna at MET Gala "China: Through the Looking Glass" themed event in 2015

(CNN)

Rihanna and Madonna in Moschino at the MET Gala 2015 play

Rihanna and Madonna in Moschino at the MET Gala 2015

(Mirror/Alessandro Garofalo )

Rihanna scores a Stella McCartney set for the 2014 Met Gala play

Rihanna scores a Stella McCartney set for the 2014 Met Gala

(Instyle Magazine)

 

Celebrities turn up for 2018 Met Gala

A-list celebrities and the cream de la creme of Hollywood turn up for The Met Gala, an annual charity event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, New York, United States.

Donatella Versace, a co-host of this year’s Met Gala, wearing Versace play

Donatella Versace, a co-host of this year’s Met Gala, wearing Versace

(New York Times)

 

The event which is a black-tie affair boasts of the most coveted ticket in town which costs $30,000 a piece.

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion department.

Rita Ora play

Rita Ora arrives Met Gala

(vogue)

 

As expected, it will be star studded and fashion embedded with its famous red carpet event on the museum's grand front staircase.

null play

null

 

 

