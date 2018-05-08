news

Rihanna has arrived the venue of the Met Gala for the 2018 edition of the charity event and as usual, she slays!

The pop star rocks a short dress bedazzled with pearls as well as matching robe and crown as she poses on the Met Gala red carpet.

The "Shut up and drive" singer is renowned for her Met Gala pieces and fabulous never does her justice.

See some other looks Rihanna has rocked to the annual event.

Celebrities turn up for 2018 Met Gala

A-list celebrities and the cream de la creme of Hollywood turn up for The Met Gala, an annual charity event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, New York, United States.

The event which is a black-tie affair boasts of the most coveted ticket in town which costs $30,000 a piece.

The Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion department.

As expected, it will be star studded and fashion embedded with its famous red carpet event on the museum's grand front staircase.

