My body is speaking in tongues - Tonto Dikeh

news

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram recently to flaunt her newly shaped body.

She posted saying “This body be speaking in tongues”

On Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, after a successful surgery, Tonto expressed satisfaction for the 'good work' done on her body.

She also wished the surgeon and his team a happy new year.

ALSO READ: 10 deep quotes from Tonto Dikeh

Churchill, Tonto at it again

Tonto’s estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill, recently filed a suit stopping her from airing her much expected reality TV show, King Tonto.

According to the court documents obtained from Nigeria Today, Churchill’s lawyers argued that "Such reality show exposes the life and times of the 1st Applicant, who is a minor, at a time when he cannot make a decision for himself, this exposure is prejudicial to his growth and welfare of his son, the 1st Applicant."