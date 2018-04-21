Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

My body is speaking in tongues - Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Actress flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues

Tonto Dikeh had earlier confessed that she was extremely ashamed of her body.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/Tontolet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram recently to flaunt her newly shaped body.

She posted saying “This body be speaking in tongues”

 

On Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, after a successful surgery, Tonto expressed satisfaction for the 'good work' done on her body.

She also wished the surgeon and his team a happy new year.

Tonto Dikeh flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues play

Tonto Dikeh dealing with the pressure

(YouTube/Linda Ikeji TV )

ALSO READ: 10 deep quotes from Tonto Dikeh

Churchill, Tonto at it again

Tonto’s estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill, recently filed a suit stopping her from airing her much expected reality TV show, King Tonto.

Tonto Dikeh flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues play

Part of the scenes in the promo clip saw Tonto Dikeh submit herself to a cosmetic surgery expected to enhance her confidence when it concerns her physical appearance.

(Instagram/Linda Ikeji)

 

According to the court documents obtained from Nigeria Today, Churchill’s lawyers argued that "Such reality show exposes the life and times of the 1st Applicant, who is a minor, at a time when he cannot make a decision for himself, this exposure is prejudicial to his growth and welfare of his son, the 1st Applicant."

The actress had earlier confessed that she was extremely ashamed of her body.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Bishop Imeh Cheating scandal as alleged chat between actor and mystery...bullet
2 Timaya Singer shares photos of his mansion for the 1st timebullet
3 Ireti Osayemi Nollywood actress reportedly moves out of her...bullet

Related Articles

Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni conferred with chieftaincy title
Tonto Dikeh Actress says Olusegun Obasanjo isn't her son's grandfather
Tonto Dikeh Actress comes 1st at son's inter-house sports competition (Video)
Skepta Rapper is now a chief in his hometown in Ogun state
Tonto Dikeh Actress gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again
Halima Abubakar Actress says she was in a coma for 3 days
Davido See how airport staff react after singer helped their colleague pay for surgery

Celebrities

Chimamanda Adichie will speak to graduating Havard students
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Bestselling Author will speak to graduating Havard students in May
Dilly motors boss denies being arrested for attempted murder of singer
Runtown Record label boss, Dilly, denies being arrested for attempted murder of singer
Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii.
Avicii Swedish DJ dies at 28
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Singer apologises for making out in video