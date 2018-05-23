Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Linda Ikeji shares with fans how to hide a baby bump

Linda Ikeji Media boss shares with fans how to hide a baby bump

Linda Ikeji is giving tutorials to expecting mums who would love to hide their baby bump till they are ready to go public with it.

  • Published:
Linda Ikeji play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Linda Ikeji being pregnant is no longer news but what is news is that a lot of people have been wondering how she kept it way from the media, hence she is sharing with us how to hide a baby bump.

In a long message on her Instagram on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, the soon to be mum and bride title her message in a hilarious way "How to hide a baby bump 101. Suck belle in and wear a high waist...lol.” she wrote.

“So, a few friends have been calling me, asking me how I'm holding up with all the trolling on the internet since I announced my pregnancy. I kind of felt bad for them because they were worrying over something I wasn't. I've been on the internet for nearly 12 years now, I've made money, I've met amazing people, I've written about folks and stepped on toes (mostly of course, unknowingly...lol). So when people troll me, that's fine. It's called Karma. Lol. Fortunately, it doesn't get to me. There's nothing I haven't been called on the internet, and it will never stop because this is where I plan to do business for the rest of my life! So we all are stuck together. I'm not going anywhere...lol.

(How to hide a baby bump 101. Suck belle in and wear a high waist...lol). So, a few friends have been calling me, asking me how I'm holding up with all the trolling on the internet since I announced my pregnancy. I kind of felt bad for them because they were worrying over something I wasn't. I've been on the internet for nearly 12 years now, I've made money, I've met amazing people, I've written about folks and stepped on toes (mostly of course, unknowingly...lol). So when people troll me, that's fine. It's called Karma. Lol. Fortunately it doesn't get to me. There's nothing I haven't been called on the internet, and it will never stop because this is where I plan to do business for the rest of my life! So we all are stuck together. I'm not going anywhere...lol. So let's address some issues...and the reason why I bother is for the young girls who look up to me. I owe you and will always speak to help you in anyway I can because I want you to shine and be the better version of yourself. So number one, let's talk about this celibacy issue. I preached it a lot of times but I have NEVER said do not have sex before marriage. Here's what I have always said to young girls and I maintain it. Never ever give your body to a man for money. You're worth so much more than that. You're beautiful beyond measure and there's absolutely nothing a man can give you that you can't give urself if you apply yourself, believe in yourself and work hard. Start now that you're young, pursue your dreams, work hard till your hands are sore and ur mind is tired, never listen to anyone who tells you you're not good enough or you're wasting your time, and no matter how hard it gets, no matter how rough the road becomes, never give up on yourself or your dreams. 2. I've always also said & I maintain it; do not sleep around because your body is too precious & deserves respect. You deserve love & dignity. I've always said sex should only happen when you find yourself in a loving relationship, with someone you love & who loves you back. I was 100% celibate until I was ready to share my life with someone and I met the man of my dreams. (unfortunately, I can't share him with the internet..lol)

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

 

“So let's address some issues...and the reason why I bother is for the young girls who look up to me. I owe you and will always speak to help you in any way I can because I want you to shine and be the better version of yourself. So number one, let's talk about this celibacy issue. I preached it a lot of times but I have NEVER said do not have sex before marriage. Here's what I have always said to young girls and I maintain it," she wrote.

Linda Ikeji play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)

 

She went on to clarify the insinuation that she told her female fans to remain celibate till marriage stating that she only said they shouldn't give their body to men for money.

“Never ever give your body to a man for money. You're worth so much more than that. You're beautiful beyond measure and there's absolutely nothing a man can give you that you can't give urself if you apply yourself, believe in yourself and work hard. Start now that you're young, pursue your dreams, work hard till your hands are sore and ur mind is tired, never listen to anyone who tells you you're not good enough or you're wasting your time, and no matter how hard it gets, no matter how rough the road becomes, never give up on yourself or your dreams.

Linda Ikeji is pregnant play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)

ALSO READ: Toyin Aimakhu celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's next

“2. I've always also said & I maintain it; do not sleep around because your body is too precious & deserves respect. You deserve love & dignity. I've always said sex should only happen when you find yourself in a loving relationship, with someone you love & who loves you back. I was 100% celibate until I was ready to share my life with someone and I met the man of my dreams. (unfortunately, I can't share him with the internet..lol)” she wrote.

Linda Ikeji defends herself following troll over pregnancy before marriage

Linda Ikeji is going to be a mum play

Linda Ikeji is going to shower her child with all the affection in the world

(Linda Ikeji )

 

Linda Ikeji should be the happiest woman on earth right now since getting pregnant but isn't finding it easy following trolls over her getting pregnant before marriage while preaching celibacy before marriage.

The media mogul took to her Twitter page where she defended herself over her decision to get pregnant which she revealed was because she felt it was the right time considering her age.

Linda Ikeji defending herself following troll after getting pregnant before and preaching celibacy play

Linda Ikeji defending herself following troll after getting pregnant before and preaching celibacy

(Twitter/LindaIkeji)

 

"And I've lived by it. But then I turned 36 and I knew there was nothing else I wanted more than to be a mum & wife and celibacy wasn't going to get me that! I even did a video talking about how much I wanted these two things and God has finally answered my prayers. Beyond blessed," she tweeted.

Linda Ikeji is pregnant play

Linda Ikeji cannot hold back her joy

(Linda Ikeji )

 

It would be recalled that on Sunday May 20, 2018 the news about Linda Ikeji's pregnancy was announced by her younger sister, Laura who was super excited to share the news with everyone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over...bullet
2 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
3 Toyin Aimakhu Actress celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's...bullet

Related Articles

Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire
Linda Ikeji Celebrity blogger is pregnant!
Tonto Dikeh Watch actress somersault after hearing news of Toyin Aimakhu's engagement
Toyin Aimakhu Actress celebrates Linda Ikeji's pregnancy, says she's next
Linda Ikeji Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that blogger is not pregnant [Video]
TY Danjuma Billionaire's son, Theo proposes to European girlfriend!
Taraji Henson Actress is engaged!
Flavour Singer shows off almost naked photo on social media
Toyin Abraham Actress is engaged! (Video)
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over pregnancy before marriage

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh with the sauce
Jet Li
Jet Li Photo of actor goes viral leaving fans worried about health status
EMoney
E-Money Customs reportedly impounds music mogul's luxury cars over duty fees
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean
Jhene Aiko, Big Sean Couple attend event together amidst breakup rumours