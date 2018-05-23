Linda Ikeji shares with fans how to hide a baby bump

news

Linda Ikeji being pregnant is no longer news but what is news is that a lot of people have been wondering how she kept it way from the media, hence she is sharing with us how to hide a baby bump.

In a long message on her Instagram on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, the soon to be mum and bride title her message in a hilarious way "How to hide a baby bump 101. Suck belle in and wear a high waist...lol.” she wrote.

“So, a few friends have been calling me, asking me how I'm holding up with all the trolling on the internet since I announced my pregnancy. I kind of felt bad for them because they were worrying over something I wasn't. I've been on the internet for nearly 12 years now, I've made money, I've met amazing people, I've written about folks and stepped on toes (mostly of course, unknowingly...lol). So when people troll me, that's fine. It's called Karma. Lol. Fortunately, it doesn't get to me. There's nothing I haven't been called on the internet, and it will never stop because this is where I plan to do business for the rest of my life! So we all are stuck together. I'm not going anywhere...lol.

“So let's address some issues...and the reason why I bother is for the young girls who look up to me. I owe you and will always speak to help you in any way I can because I want you to shine and be the better version of yourself. So number one, let's talk about this celibacy issue. I preached it a lot of times but I have NEVER said do not have sex before marriage. Here's what I have always said to young girls and I maintain it," she wrote.

She went on to clarify the insinuation that she told her female fans to remain celibate till marriage stating that she only said they shouldn't give their body to men for money.

“Never ever give your body to a man for money. You're worth so much more than that. You're beautiful beyond measure and there's absolutely nothing a man can give you that you can't give urself if you apply yourself, believe in yourself and work hard. Start now that you're young, pursue your dreams, work hard till your hands are sore and ur mind is tired, never listen to anyone who tells you you're not good enough or you're wasting your time, and no matter how hard it gets, no matter how rough the road becomes, never give up on yourself or your dreams.

“2. I've always also said & I maintain it; do not sleep around because your body is too precious & deserves respect. You deserve love & dignity. I've always said sex should only happen when you find yourself in a loving relationship, with someone you love & who loves you back. I was 100% celibate until I was ready to share my life with someone and I met the man of my dreams. (unfortunately, I can't share him with the internet..lol)” she wrote.

The media mogul took to her Twitter page where she defended herself over her decision to get pregnant which she revealed was because she felt it was the right time considering her age.

"And I've lived by it. But then I turned 36 and I knew there was nothing else I wanted more than to be a mum & wife and celibacy wasn't going to get me that! I even did a video talking about how much I wanted these two things and God has finally answered my prayers. Beyond blessed," she tweeted.