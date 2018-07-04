Pulse.ng logo
Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron

Femi Kuti Here's what Afrobeat singer discussed with President Macron at Afrikan Shrine

  • Published:
Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron play

Femi Kuti took his time to touch on issues that include migrant crisis and how to solve them with President Macron.

(Femi Kuti)
Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti took time to discuss some issues with French President Emmanuel Macron when he hosted him at the Afrikan Shrine in Lagos on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Before thrilling a host of dignitaries including Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Femi took his time to touch on issues that include migrant crisis and how to solve them with President Macron.

After his discussion, Femi gave an interesting performance and even pulled Macron to the dancefloor where he was joined by Governor Ambode.

Femi Kuti’s discussion with President Macron

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Femi took to his social media accounts - Instagram and Twitter - to reveal what he discussed with President Macron.

play Femi Kuti discussing with President Macron (Instagram/FemiKuti)

 

He wrote: “The discussions I had with President Macron were short but straight to the point about the migrant crises and how to solve them. Most importantly the importance of the future of the youths, which we both agreed on. And his love for the Shrine.

ALSO READ: French President, Macron chose to visit Afrika Shrine

Femi preaches peaceful coexistence

In another tweet, Femi urged Africans and Europeans to propel positively into the future by settling differences and exchange cultural experiences.

“It’s time to propel ourselves positively into the future quotes from my album “ let’s settle our differences it’s best to live in peace exchange cultural experiences that are the way it should be,” Femi tweeted.

President Macron visited Nigeria 17 years after he worked at the French embassy in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria as an intern.

