Davido :  Family of late Chime, says he wasn't into drugs, alcohol

The family of the late Chime Ameachi, has come out to deny rumors that he died because of drug abuse.

  • Published:
Chime and Davido play

Chime and Davido

(Net.ng)
The family of Chime Amaechi has come out to say their son wasn't into drugs as being reported in the media

In an exclusive interview with NET, Chime's father, Mr. Ameachi declared that the report was false and that the Chime was definitely not a drug user.

"My late son was not a drug user. Like me, he didn’t even drink and when he did, it was always in very small quantities. He was a level-head, nice human being. Even when he left school and started business, he would always let me know his next line of action, so I am surprised that these lies are being spread about him," he said.

Chime and his sister, Sopulu play

Chime and his sister, Sopulu

(Net.ng)

"Chime is not that type of person…If you see drug addicts, they don’t think straight most times…Chime is not like that," his sister added.

Chime Ameachi play

Chime Ameachi

(Net.ng)

ALSO READ: Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died of excessive alcohol consumption

An obviously grieving father, Mr. Ameachi also spoke about his encounter with the Ikoyi Police Station and that as a Christian, he has left everything in the hands of God.

"I spoke to the DPO of Ikoyi Police Station when I saw the Punch story and he said investigations were still ongoing and there’s no way that can be correct. They even got the age wrong: they said he’s 25. My son that I gave birth to is just 23. He was 23 in February. We just want justice to be done," Mr. Amaechi said.

DJ Olu was reportedly found dead in his car. play

DJ Olu was reportedly found dead in his car.

(HKN)

 

Chime Amaechi was found dead with his friend DJ Olu on Saturday, October 7, 2017, in DJ Olu's car. It was reported that drugs were found in the car where the corpses where found. According to a police source at the Lagos State Police Command, when their bodies were found, they had vomited blood and bled through their noses.

DJ Olu was a friend to music star, Davido who was still mourning the death of another friend, Tagbo. Tagbo was also found dead in his car at a general hospital in Lagos.

The news of Tagbo's death was escalated by Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma who claimed that Davido had questions to answer behind the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Tagbo.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

