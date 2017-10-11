The family of Chime Amaechi has come out to say their son wasn't into drugs as being reported in the media

In an exclusive interview with NET, Chime's father, Mr. Ameachi declared that the report was false and that the Chime was definitely not a drug user.

"My late son was not a drug user. Like me, he didn’t even drink and when he did, it was always in very small quantities. He was a level-head, nice human being. Even when he left school and started business, he would always let me know his next line of action, so I am surprised that these lies are being spread about him," he said.

"Chime is not that type of person…If you see drug addicts, they don’t think straight most times…Chime is not like that," his sister added.

ALSO READ: Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died of excessive alcohol consumption

An obviously grieving father, Mr. Ameachi also spoke about his encounter with the Ikoyi Police Station and that as a Christian, he has left everything in the hands of God.

"I spoke to the DPO of Ikoyi Police Station when I saw the Punch story and he said investigations were still ongoing and there’s no way that can be correct. They even got the age wrong: they said he’s 25. My son that I gave birth to is just 23. He was 23 in February. We just want justice to be done," Mr. Amaechi said.

Chime Amaechi was found dead with his friend DJ Olu on Saturday, October 7, 2017, in DJ Olu's car. It was reported that drugs were found in the car where the corpses where found. According to a police source at the Lagos State Police Command, when their bodies were found, they had vomited blood and bled through their noses.

DJ Olu was a friend to music star, Davido who was still mourning the death of another friend, Tagbo. Tagbo was also found dead in his car at a general hospital in Lagos.