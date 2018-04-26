news

Looks like Yvonne Jegede threw a shade at DJ Cuppy, DJ Lambo and a host of other female DJs in Nigeria while wishing another female DJ, Switch a happy birthday.

The beautiful actress might have knowingly or unknowingly done this via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, when she wished DJ Switch a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the only relevant female Dj in Nigeria. God bless you everyday @djswitch_" she wrote. A lot of followers began to question her motive as they saw it as a deliberate shade towards DJ Cuppy, DJ Lambo and a host of others.

Well even though she didn't really mention any name, we just hope this table Yvonne Jegede is shaking doesn't have your favourite female DJ. Yvonne Jegede might not be bold enough to call out who she feels isn't relevant in the industry but we know someone who did that and didn't give a hoot.

Ushbebe calls DJ Cuppy wack!

Your guess is as good as ours, Ushbebe! Ushbebe had during his comedy show held in Lagos earlier in the year called DJ Cuppy, wack! In a short video released the comedian made bold his comments which received a lot of laughter from the guest.

"And that Otedola daughter she nor sabi play nothing. She is a wack DJ," he said. Anyway, we don't really know if he was just entertaining his fans or if he actually meant it. Even if he was joking, maybe he just went overboard with the joke.