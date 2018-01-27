Dele Momodu says Davido beef bigger than Abacha clash

news

Dele Momodu is obviously not over the Davido beef and surprisingly, thinks highly of it. Weird?

The Ovation Magazine publisher disclosed that his clash with the popular singer was bigger than his battle with the ex-military Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha.

He made the disclosure during an appearance as a guest on an ongoing reality TV show, ‘Celebrity Housemate’, in Lagos on Thursday, January 25.

According to him, Davido’s popularity made the rift “bigger than fighting Abacha”.

He told his audience, “The Davido issue was my biggest battle ever. It was bigger than fighting Abacha because of the blistering popularity of David; he is an extremely popular guy and it was very unfortunate because a baby was involved; very beautiful girl, Imade. When it happened, I tried to avoid a collision with the family because I am very close to the family especially because of Ademola who is now a senator.

“We used to sleep in the same house when I was in exile in London. Whenever Ademola was around, he would call me and then pick me up to his house and I’ll sleep there and when I need to go back to my own house he would drop me.

“So when the baby issue came, I didn’t know about it, if Sophie (Davido’s first Babymama) didn’t tell me she was pregnant, I wouldn’t have known, she was able to hide it perfectly from everyone.”

Momodu also mentioned that Davido’s father, Tunji Adeleke, was the one who facilitated the “true reconciliation”.

You will recall that the pop singer performed at the Ovation Carol on Sunday, December 17, 2017, where he reconciled with the publisher .

Chief Dele Momodu went on stage while Davido performed and they both hugged and were all smiles.

The Ovation Magazine publisher posted series of photos with him and Davido on stage. In one of the photos, he wrote "True reconciliation, great joy... God bless DAVIDO... God bless DR ADEDEJI ADELEKE for his uncommon maturity... God bless the MOMODU family for that simple heart... We are a family..."