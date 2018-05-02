Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page

Davido Singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page after massive troll

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu couldn't stand the heat from the jabs she has been receiving since the famous car gift broke the Internet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sophie Momodu launches fashion collection play

Sophie Momodu launches fashion collection

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has deleted her Instagram page following massive trolls over singer's new lover.

It would be of note that since Davido went public about his relationship with Chioma Avril, Sophia Momodu has been on the receiving end with trolls upon trolls.

The trolls got to another level when Davido surprised even his close friends by gifting Chioma with a Porshe car worth N45M on her birthday. Some followers even went as far searching for old love messages Davido sent to Sophia when all was still rosy.

Davido and Sophia Momodu play

Davido and Sophia Momodu

(Google)

 

"His actions speaks from his heart, his focus is always on what matters and he always makes sure his people are straight! Love you! I could write a whole book as the caption but u knw the P," Sophia had written in one of her past messages to Davido.

Old messages between Sophia Momodu and Davido play

Old messages between Sophia Momodu and Davido

(Naij)

 

"Love you more sweetheart! Couldn't imagine the world without you!" Davido replied. Now in the recent troll, one of the followers had written

"@davidofficial what happened now...why Chioma??" We guess this was the last strike for Sophia Momodu as she went on to deactivate her Instagram page. Well, we've seen celebrities deactivate their social media pages times without number and reactivate them after they get bored.

ALSO READ: Sophia Momodu looks dripping hot in new vacation photos

Sophia Momodu and Davido's daughter Imade play

Sophia Momodu and Davido's daughter Imade

(NET)

 

We will be waiting for you Sophia Momodu to come back and tell us your experience outside the social media world.

Sophia Momodu play

Sophia Momodu

(Instagram/SophiaMomodu)

 

Davido buys Porshe car for girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday

play

 

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23bullet
2 Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's lifebullet
3 Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to...bullet

Related Articles

Davido Singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu looks dripping hot in new vacation photos
Olamide All you need to know about singer's relationship with girlfriend
Mr Eazi Singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Sophia Momodu The coming of baby mamas on reality TV
Pulse List 5 times Davido has been caught up in controversy
Kanayo Ebi Celebrity stylist launches 'The Kach It Project'
Imade Adeleke Sophia Momodu shares daughter's natural hair routine [Watch]
Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's life
Davido Singer admits to being promiscuous
Davido Sophia Momodu called out by fan for being dependent on singer's money

Celebrities

AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend, Chioma
Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma
Davido Singer says girlfriend just got offered N60M endorsement deal
Timaya
Timaya See adorable photo of singer with his pretty daughters
Kanye West
Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says