Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has deleted her Instagram page following massive trolls over singer's new lover.

It would be of note that since Davido went public about his relationship with Chioma Avril, Sophia Momodu has been on the receiving end with trolls upon trolls.

The trolls got to another level when Davido surprised even his close friends by gifting Chioma with a Porshe car worth N45M on her birthday. Some followers even went as far searching for old love messages Davido sent to Sophia when all was still rosy.

"His actions speaks from his heart, his focus is always on what matters and he always makes sure his people are straight! Love you! I could write a whole book as the caption but u knw the P," Sophia had written in one of her past messages to Davido.

"Love you more sweetheart! Couldn't imagine the world without you!" Davido replied. Now in the recent troll, one of the followers had written

"@davidofficial what happened now...why Chioma??" We guess this was the last strike for Sophia Momodu as she went on to deactivate her Instagram page. Well, we've seen celebrities deactivate their social media pages times without number and reactivate them after they get bored.

We will be waiting for you Sophia Momodu to come back and tell us your experience outside the social media world.

