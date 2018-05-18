Chris Attoh sends Damilola Adegbite birthday message

news

Damilola Adegbite's birthday happens to be today and her ex-husband, Chris Attoh sent her a message to mark the day.

Even though they are no longer together, the actor still took out time to send his ex-wife a birthday message which was devoid of any emotions which well, wasn't surprising.

"Happy Birthday MaMa Brian," he wrote. Happy birthday Damilola Adegbite from all of us at Pulse. It is no longer news that Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite have both gone their separate ways but some fans still can't over the time they were together.

Happy Birthday MaMa Brian#emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+Zgg==## A post shared by Chris Attoh (@chrisattoh) on May 18, 2018 at 4:03am PDT

Chris Attoh reveals that he and Dami Adegbite are divorced

Even though until recently they have both denied the divorce rumours, actor, Chris Attoh has finally revealed that they are no longer together.

In an interview with Bella Naija on September 25, 2017, the Ghanaian actor finally spoke about the relationship between him and his ex-wife and actress, Dami Adegbite . He said. Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite got hitched on February 14, 2015, in Accra, Ghana, and share a son, Brian Attoh.

ALSO READ: These 10 sexy photos of Damilola Adegbite will give you the chills

Damilola Adegbite says her ''bum bum'' wants to tear her clothes

Damilola Adegbite might be one of the sexiest actors around but she thinks the body is doing more harm than good to her clothes. The sexy and voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 26, 2018, where she revealed that she had started a diet plan so as to work on her body especially her butts which have ruined her clothes.

"So today I start a low carb, no bread, no fried foods, no sugar, very very small rice (Why can I feel tears burning my eyes as I type this ), no chocolate and no ice cream diet for 3 weeks (for starters). My bum bum wants to tear everything I put on. ‍♀️The good news, however, is I can choose to have just a little on my cheat days which will be Sundays," she wrote.