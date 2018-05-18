Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chris Attoh sends Damilola Adegbite birthday message

Damilola Adegbite Check out message Chris Attoh sent to actress on her birthday

Despite being separated, Chris Attoh sends Damilola Adegbite a birthday message.

  • Published:
Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite play

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Damilola Adegbite's birthday happens to be today and her ex-husband, Chris Attoh sent her a message to mark the day.

Even though they are no longer together, the actor still took out time to send his ex-wife a birthday message which was devoid of any emotions which well, wasn't surprising.

"Happy Birthday MaMa Brian," he wrote. Happy birthday Damilola Adegbite from all of us at Pulse. It is no longer news that Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite have both gone their separate ways but some fans still can't over the time they were together.

Happy Birthday MaMa Brian#emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+Zgg==##

A post shared by Chris Attoh (@chrisattoh) on

 

Chris Attoh reveals that he and Dami Adegbite are divorced

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite married in 2015 in Accra, Ghana play

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite married in 2015 in Accra, Ghana

(Bella Naija)

 

Even though until recently they have both denied the divorce rumours, actor, Chris Attoh has finally revealed that they are no longer together.

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite play

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

(Instagram )

 

In an interview with Bella Naija on September 25, 2017, the Ghanaian actor finally spoke about the relationship between him and his ex-wife and actress, Dami Adegbite. He said. Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite got hitched on February 14, 2015, in Accra, Ghana, and share a son, Brian Attoh.

ALSO READ: These 10 sexy photos of Damilola Adegbite will give you the chills

Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh's son play

Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh's son, Bryan Attoh

(Instagram)

 

Damilola Adegbite says her ''bum bum'' wants to tear her clothes

Damilola Adegbite play

Damilola Adegbite

(Instagram/Adedamee)

 

Damilola Adegbite might be one of the sexiest actors around but she thinks the body is doing more harm than good to her clothes. The sexy and voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 26, 2018, where she revealed that she had started a diet plan so as to work on her body especially her butts which have ruined her clothes.

Damilola Adegbite play

Damilola Adegbite

(Instagram/Adedamee)

 

"So today I start a low carb, no bread, no fried foods, no sugar, very very small rice (Why can I feel tears burning my eyes as I type this  ), no chocolate and no ice cream diet for 3 weeks (for starters). My bum bum wants to tear everything I put on.     ‍♀️The good news, however, is I can choose to have just a little on my cheat days which will be Sundays," she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Aisha Abimbola Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' deathbullet
2 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's lifebullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2017 5 talked about Nigerian celebrity couples of the year
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 hottest female celebs of the year
Pulse List 3 couples who have unfollowed each other on Instagram
Mercy Johnson Why do some people want this movie star's marriage to fail?
Pulse List 5 real couples who played couples on TV
Pulse List 2017 5 celebrity breakups of the year
Pulse List 10 Nollywood actresses whose marriages have crashed
Dr Sid Singer's three years marriage is reportedly in crisis
Pulse List These 10 sexy photos of Damilola Adegbite will give you the chills!
Damilola Adegbite "My bum bum wants to tear everything I put on" actress reveals as she goes on diet

Celebrities

Miracle Ikechukwu with Paul Okoye and his family
Photo Of The Day Miracle of BBNaija chilling with Paul Okoye and family
Tonto Dikeh empowers victims of domestic violence, rape
Tonto Dikeh Watch actress somersault after hearing news of Toyin Aimakhu's engagement
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian See cute swimming photo of reality star's kids
Mo' Abudu, a driving force in Nollywood
Graduation Season See 5 kids of celebrities that graduated from universities abroad