Check out the new Chevrolet Camaro Zoro adds to his garage

Zoro Check out the new Chevrolet Camaro rapper adds to his garage

Zoro has joined the club of exotic cars owners with the addition of a new Chevrolet Camaro to his garage.

  • Published:
Zoro play

Zoro

(Instagram/ZoroSwagBag)
Looks like Zoro has been smiling to the bank lately, and we guess that's the reason behind the rapper's decision to add a new Chevrolet Camaro to his garage.

The Igbo rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he posted a photo of the automobile and captioned it with a quote and also thanked God for his latest addition.

"Another One fi the garage, still God      #motivationforthestreet #mbada," he wrote.

Another One fi the garage, still God #emo#8J+Pvg==## #motivationforthestreet #mbada

A post shared by OYOKO (@zoroswagbag) on

 

Zoro has joined the list of celebrities who are either changing cars or adding new ones to their already overfull garages.

Zoro play

Zoro

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Kanayo O Kanayo dedicates new country home in Imo state

We all can still remember how the Internet stood still when it was revealed that rapper, Phyno had acquired a Rolls Royce Phantom worth N204M! Yes, guys, that money is enough to buy 4 houses on the island in Lagos.

 

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of the exotic automobile. The proud owner of one of the most expensive cars in the world didn't only pose with the car but gave it a caption

"U can’t loose wat u ain’t choose," he wrote.

D'banj's exotic living room play

D'banj's exotic living room

(Instagram/Bangalee)

 

It's all about the good life these celebrities because like day say "hard work and consistency pays" which is why after all the music tours and constant dropping of hit songs, it is ok for these guys to spoil themselves with the luxury lifestyle.

 

Fans of these celebrities love it when they show off their affluent lifestyle like the time D'banj shocked everyone by showing off his flamboyant house.

