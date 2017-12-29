Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanayo O. Kanayo :  Actor opens new mansion in his hometown

Kanayo O. Kanayo Actor opens new mansion in his hometown

It's a season of joy as Kanayo O. Kanayo dedicates new mansion in his home town of Aboh-Mbaise, Imo State.

  • Published:
Kanayo O. Kanayo play

Kanayo O. Kanayo

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kanayo O. Kanayo is probably one of the happiest people around as he recently opened his palatial residence in his hometown.

The residence of Kanayo was a beehive of activities as friends and family members of the veteran actor came out to celebrate with him on the joyous occasion. Among those who paid a courtesy call to Kanayo O. Kanayo's residence includes the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

Kanayo O. Kanayo is one celebrity that has been able to stay away from controversies over the years. He has had a very successful career spanning over twodecades.

Kanayo O. Kanayo's new mansion play

Kanayo O. Kanayo's new mansion

(Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: This is a special one for the Patron Saint of money rituals

During the last ASSU strike, Kanayo O. Kanayo was among the celebrities who spoke about it. He aired his own opinion via his Instagram account where he insisted that both the Federal Government and ASUU have equal roles to play in resolving the issues at hand.

Kanayo O.Kanayo quits Nollywood for God play

Kanayo O.Kanayo quits Nollywood for God

(nairaland)

 

He went on to explain that just as Universities are funded by NGOs abroad, ASUU should seek other sources of funding.

Professor Johnbull play

Professor Johnbull

(ujuayalogusblog)

 

Kanayo added that the Government would do well not to play politics with ASUU as the future of Nigerian students depended on them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband remains in prisonbullet
2 Rita Ora Singer shares her nude photos onlinebullet
3 Wizkid Singer's baby mama excited as her son joins father on stagebullet

Related Articles

Chiwetalu Agu 'Poverty was part of me as a child' - Veteran actor speaks of struggles
Pulse List 5 old Nollywood movies every young person should see
Pulse Movie Review Kunle Afolayan's "October 1" is a master stroke for Nollywood
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The Nollywood movie starring Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye
"Celebrity Marriage" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Tonto Dikeh, Odunlade Adekola in trailer
Kanayo O. Kanayo Actor expresses concern over education sector in Nigeria
Genevieve Nnaji Actress stars in Hollywood film alongside Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris
Pulse List 7 new Nollywood movies you should see this November
Have Mercy Foundation plead for 99-yr-old man on death row with son [Video]
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 Kannywood actors of 2017

Celebrities

Tope Alabi for "The Celebrity Shoot"
Tope Alabi Gospel singer dedicates new house
Davido pose with Dbanj, Rekado Banks and Don Jazzy
Photo Of The Day It's a group photo for Dbanj, Davido, Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy
Sarah Ofili and husband during their traditional wedding rites
Sarah Ofili Model ties the knot in Asaba
Yvonne Nelson's first public appearance since giving birth
Yvonne Nelson Actress makes 1st public appearance since birth of her baby