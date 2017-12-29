news

Kanayo O. Kanayo is probably one of the happiest people around as he recently opened his palatial residence in his hometown.

The residence of Kanayo was a beehive of activities as friends and family members of the veteran actor came out to celebrate with him on the joyous occasion. Among those who paid a courtesy call to Kanayo O. Kanayo's residence includes the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

Kanayo O. Kanayo is one celebrity that has been able to stay away from controversies over the years. He has had a very successful career spanning over twodecades.

During the last ASSU strike, Kanayo O. Kanayo was among the celebrities who spoke about it . He aired his own opinion via his Instagram account where he insisted that both the Federal Government and ASUU have equal roles to play in resolving the issues at hand.

He went on to explain that just as Universities are funded by NGOs abroad, ASUU should seek other sources of funding.

Kanayo added that the Government would do well not to play politics with ASUU as the future of Nigerian students depended on them.