5 separated celebrity couples who are still cool

5 separated celebrity couples who are still cool

We will be looking at 5 celebrity couples who have gone their separate ways but still have a cordial relationship.

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin play

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin

(Instagram)
When celebrity couples split, it sometimes can get messy but other times these guys play the maturity card for everyone.

We are used to estranged celebrity couples calling each other out on social media after a failed marriage or relationship but a few of these guys surprise many by having a cordial relationship maybe because of the kids involved.

1. Fred Amata and Ibinabo Fiberesima

Fred Amata and Ibinabo Fiberesima play

Fred Amata and Ibinabo Fiberesima

(Instagram/Nollyzone)

 

After his failed marriage to media personality, Agatha Amata, it didn't take long before he found love again in the hands of fellow actor, Ibinabo Fiberesima. However, it didn't take long before the marriage hit the rocks.

Fred Amata, Ibinabo Fiberesima and their daughter, Zino play

Fred Amata, Ibinabo Fiberesima and their daughter, Zino

(PM News)

 

The couple, however, has a daughter, Zino from that union and have since moved on to better things. Despite being separated, the couple still shares a special relationship may be because of their daughter. During Fred Amata's last birthday, Ibinabo took to her Instagram where she celebrated him and she had nice words to say about him.

2. Daniel Ademinokan and Doris Simeon

Doris Simeon and Daniel Ademinokan play

Doris Simeon and Daniel Ademinokan

(Google)

 

For Daniel Ademinokan and Doris Simeon, we all know their marriage went from one admired celebrity union to a messy one. There were accusations from both quarters blaming each other over the collapse of the marriage but at the end, they all moved on.

Daniel Ademinokan with his ex-wife, Doris Simeon and their son play

Daniel Ademinokan with his ex-wife, Doris Simeon and their son

(Instagram/DanielAdeminokan)

 

Daniel is presently married to Nollywood great, Stella Damasus and they both reside in the United States of America. However, the relationship between Daniel and Simeon has apparently taken a new turn as they were both spotted recently hanging out in New York with their son and they both looked like they have settled their differences.

3. Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro

Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's marriage over? play

Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's marriage over?

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: 5 celebrity relationships we didn't see coming

This is one union everyone saw as a marriage made in heaven from the dating phase to the day they both said I do and a few months after the wedding. Well, just like some failed celebrity marriages we know, the union between Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin ended abruptly.

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday play

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday

(Instagram)

 

Even though these guys have never come out openly to disclose anything about their failed marriage, they have continued to have a cordial relationship. They have been occasionally spotted at events together and even send each other birthday messages.

4. Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun

Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun play

Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun

(Google)

 

Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun are probably one of the oldest separated couples on this list as they were seen as one of the biggest celebrity couples back in the days. After a number of years together, they both went their separate ways even though Fathia retained his name for a while until recently.

Saheed and Fathia Balogun dancing together at Mercy Aigbe's birthday party play

Saheed and Fathia Balogun dancing together at Mercy Aigbe's birthday party

(Youtube)

 

Since their separation, they have had a cordial relationship and there have even been speculations of their possible reunion. At the beginning of 2018, they were both spotted at Mercy Aigbe's birthday party dancing together and Saheed even sprayed Fathia cash on the dance floor to the admiration of the guest present.

5. Femi Kuti and Funke Kuti

Femi and Funke Kuti at an event recently play

Femi and Funke Kuti at an event recently

(BHM)

 

Femi Kuti's marriage to Funke Kuti was one of the most beautiful celebrity marriages by in the 1990s as they both looked great together. However, things got messy, the news of infidelity began to filter the air, and they parted ways. Their union produced their son, Made.

Funke Kuti and Femi Kuti play

Funke Kuti and Femi Kuti

(Nairaland)

 

Funke didn't change her name as she retained her husband's name till date and they both have a very cordial relationship as she is said to still attend Femi's family occasions and events.

