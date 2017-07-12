Home > Celebrities >

#WomanCrushWednesday :  10 snazzy photos of Ini Dima-Okojie

From maxi dresses to prints and goth looks, she pulls them off effortlessly!

  • Published:
Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay!

(Instagram)

Promising Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie is our woman crush today!

Dima is an actress and TV presenter who kicked off her career professionally in 2014.

Not only is she a talented rising star, Dima is one stylish icon. From maxi dresses to prints and goth looks, she pulls them off effortlessly!

play Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay! (Instagram)

Below are 10 photos of Ini Dima in all her slay glories!

After quitting her job as an investment banker, Dima pursued her passion by attending the New York Film Academy and Become A Host Academy in Los Angeles, California to get professional skills.

play Rocking that skirt and blouse like a pro (Instagram)

She first appeared as Feyisayo Pepple in the TV series "Taste Of Love".

play Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay! (Instagram)

Other movies and TV series includes: "Desperate Housewives Africa", "Vanity's Last Game" and others.

play Ini Dima-Okojie glam in her skin tight gown (Instagram)

play Snazzy shoes or outfits, Ini Dima-Okojie is here to slay (Instagram)

play Ini Dima-Okojie lovely in print (Instagram)

play Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay! (Instagram)

play Ini Dima-Okojie (Instagram)

Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay! play Fly like a butterfly, Ini Dima-Okojie's says with this dress (Instagram)

 

play Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay! (Instagram)

