Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju, Teju Ajani and media girls Sisi Yemmie, Lamide and Arit Okpo are giving us sisterhood vibes.

The group of intelligent women were present at the Google For Nigeria evening of Arts & Culture at Eko hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Head of content partnerships, YouTube, Sub Saharan Africa, Teju Ajani, shared the iconic photo via Instagram on July 25, 2017.

"What a lovely end to my day getting to hang with these beauties," she wrote alongside it.

The Arts and Culture event was organised by Google to celebrate Nigeria's cultural heritage and also people doing amazing feats on their different platforms.