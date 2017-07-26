Home > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Sisterhood! Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, others strike a pose together

Photo Of The Day Sisterhood! Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, others strike a pose together

The group of intelligent women were present at the Google For Nigeria evening of Arts & Culture at Eko hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Media girls, Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, Teju Ajani and Arit Okpo strike a sisterhood pose! play

Media girls, Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, Teju Ajani and Arit Okpo strike a sisterhood pose!

(Instagram)

Yvonne Orji Actress talks being a virgin at 33
Tekno Music star to give childhood friend N1m
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju, Teju Ajani and media girls Sisi Yemmie, Lamide and Arit Okpo are giving us sisterhood vibes.

The group of intelligent women were present at the Google For Nigeria evening of Arts & Culture at Eko hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Head of content partnerships, YouTube, Sub Saharan Africa, Teju Ajani, shared the iconic photo via Instagram on July 25, 2017.

 "What a lovely end to my day getting to hang with these beauties," she wrote alongside it.

The Arts and Culture event was organised by Google to celebrate Nigeria's cultural heritage and also people doing amazing feats on their different platforms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infectionbullet
2 Tupac Madonna attempts to block auction of rapper's prison break-up letterbullet
3 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple visit singer's family in...bullet

Celebs

Yvonne Orji is a hottie
Pulse List The 10 hottest photos of Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji
Tekno
Tekno Music star to give childhood friend N1m
Late Dr G Yunupingu
Gurrumul Blind Aboriginal singer dies at 46
Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus
Stella Damasus Actress goes lovey-dovey on hubby, Daniel Ademinokan