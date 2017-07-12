Home > Celebrities >

Lola Margaret reportedly arrested for fraud in America

News reports have revealed that Lola Magaret had been arrested in the US for alleged fraud.

NAIJ reports that the popular Nollywood actress is currently being held in Atlanta, Georgia and is being interrogated for crimes suspected to be money laundering.

According to the reports, Margaret was arrested after a huge amount of money was reportedly deposited in her account and she tried to withdraw it.

However, the collection method is said to have failed.

The actress has been in the US for some time prior to her reported arrest.

This report comes shortly after Dammy Krane was arrested and detained on similar charges.

Stay with us as the story develops.

