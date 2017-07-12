Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz :  Celebrity couple run the same bank account

Home > Celebrities >

This revelation was made known by JJC Skillz in a recent interview where he listed a couple of businesses he does with his wife.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her rapper husband JJC Skillz apparently a joint account for their business.

This revelation was made known by the 'We are Africans' rapper who in a recent interview with The Point listed a couple of businesses he does with his wife.

According to him, "We have a website, an app, SceneoneTV and it is also available on mobile devices. Through that, you get to watch ‘Industreet’ and ‘Jenifa’s Dairy.’ But you will have to subscribe."

He also added, "We have a business account that we run together, then we have separate accounts obviously."

When asked about Funke's pregnancy moment, he said,

"It is the prophesy of Olowogbogboro’s convener (Nathaniel Bassey). To God be the glory, it will come to pass. He came on line and was saying it. If you saw my tweet, you would see what I wrote. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass."

JJC and Funke recently moved into their new home in Amen estate. The lovebirds who got married in a super secret affair in the UK lback in August, 2016, are obviously smitten with each other.

On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Funke Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband Abdulrasheed Bello in London.

