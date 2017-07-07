Celebrity Weekly Recap :  Remi Surutu loses daughter, Chika Ike goes to Harvard

Home > Celebrities >

Popular Yoruba actress Remi Oshodi-Surutu lost her daughter, Ayomikun, after a long battle with sickle cell anaemia.

(Instagram)

It's Friday! And this week, the Yoruba movie industry was thrown in another state of mourning.

Popular Yoruba actress Remi Oshodi-Surutu lost her daughter, Ayomikun, after a long battle with sickle cell anaemia.

(Pulse)

 

The sad incident was reported on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The sad passing away of the young lady was announced on social media by Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi who expressed his shock.

She was buried on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi.

Then Nollywood actress Chika Ike got accepted to the prestigious Harvard Business school.

(Instagram)

 

The businesswoman who has been trying to get into the prestigious Harvard Business School for about 5 years finally got accepted and she couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to Instagram today, Monday, July 3, 2017, to share the news.

Actresses Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Sola Sobowale, Foluke Daramola and others on Friday, July 30, 2017, led a campaign against domestic violence.

