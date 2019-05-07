Dear Bukky,

I need help and honestly I have no-one by my side. I had a relationship of one year. That relationship was so close that I used to feel that it was not up to year. He was so caring and supportive.

The accepted all my commitments used to love me the most. We even had physical relationship for a lot of times but suddenly after 7 months. He started changing. He started insulting me and was always quick to find my faults. I didn’t like him to talk with other girls. In the first stage, he accepted that but later he started fighting about it.

Then I minimized my problem and started behaving according to his choice but then he made it worse. He started blaming me and told me to change. We broke up last month but it's very hard for me to move on. He called me last night and asked me to patch up if I can change and accept all his issues.

I know I can't do it because he will never change. He has no time for me, and I have no priorities. A relationship cannot go like this. After everything again he blamed me and broke up for the last time. I don't know what to do now. It's very hard for me to move on. What should I do now?

______________

Don’t pressure yourself to get it all in one day, or in one week or maybe even after the first few weeks.

I think it is important to give yourself time and allow yourself settle into this new reality at a pace that suits you. Pressuring yourself to move on immediately may be the wrong move, because, really, you can’t even get that done no matter how much you try.

So allow yourself breathe. Take intentional steps to move on and then give it time. One of the steps I think you should take is to block him everywhere. You need to forget him, not have him pop up when he wishes, distorting your mind and ruining the progress you have made so far. You don’t need to be dragged back two steps every time you take three steps forward.

This pulse article on moving on will also come in handy.

I wish you nothing but the utmost best.

___________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues? Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail containing your question and location to relationships@pulse.ng, and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!