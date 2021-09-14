RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

Why starting a marijuana business is so hard

Starting a weed business isn't easy. It can take $1 million in startup capital to even get a license. And to keep a cannabis business going? That means jumping through complicated regulation hoops. If they can play the game right, cannabis entrepreneurs could be set up for success in an exploding marijuana industry. But with weed still federally illegal, companies could face fines or jail time if they don't follow the rules. We visited three companies in Colorado and Oregon to see how they're dealing with the ever-changing regulations. Could things get easier if weed becomes federally legal?

