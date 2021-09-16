RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

VIDEO: The first all-civilian crew launches into orbit aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule

SpaceX launched its first all-private human spaceflight, the Mission Inspiration4, Wednesday evening. A crew of four civilians will orbit the Earth for three days with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule traveled 355 miles into space, the highest altitude humans have reached in over a decade.

