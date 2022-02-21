Tribal marks of Nigerian people and what they mean

Before modernisation took over, various ethnic groups in Nigeria had their special facial markings peculiar to the tribe. From Yoruba to Igbo to Hausa, here are the tribal marks of the Nigerian people and what they mean. Tribal marks served different purposes in different tribes including: identification, healing, spiritual protection and for beautification. The Nupe people are an important minority in Kwara State and Kogi State. Their tribal marks are drawn with many curves on the cheeks or one vertical strip on each cheek. Pele tribal mark Pele is drawn with three long vertical lines drawn on the cheeks.