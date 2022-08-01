“It’s my pleasure, I give you the 26” – Kalidou Koulibaly asked for John Terry’s permission to wear iconic number

The 31-year-old central defender takes the shirt number which had been vacant since Englishman John Terry left the club in 2017.

Five years on, there will be another 26 in the centre of Chelsea’s defence and the Senegalese new signing posted a video of himself asking Terry for permission to be his successor.

Koulibaly pays homage to Terry

A video posted on Kalidou Koulibaly’s Twitter page shows the man himself speaking on the phone with John Terry, seeking the Englishman’s blessing to wear the number 26.

“John I wanted to ask you something because like you know I played with the 26 in Napoli and since you left the club nobody take the 26, I don’t know if you retired it or if nobody wants to take it, I wanted to ask you if it’s possible to take it,” Koulibaly asked speaking into his phone.

It was a nice gesture to pay homage to the retired Terry as the number in question was not officially retired by the club and Koulibaly could have taken it without calling his predecessor.

Terry gives Koulibaly his blessings

John Terry appreciated Koulibaly’s respectful gesture, “Honestly the 26 was very special to me, yeah mate I really appreciate you calling and it’s no problem for me for you to take it, absolute pleasure.”

“I wish you well because I know how important the number was to me and I’ve obviously seen you wear 26 as well so, it’s my pleasure mate, I give you the 26,” John Terry said over the phone.