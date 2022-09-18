VIDEO: Drama in Niger as “herbalists” pour blood on Kwara United players before their Confederation Cup game

Kwara United players were left in shock after a bizarre incident in which an unidentified individual poured blood on them.
The incident was caught on camera in a video shared by Kwara United via their official Twitter handle.
Kwara United are in Niger Republic to play the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie against AS Douanes Niamey.
Kwara United accuses Douanes
The post shared on the official Kwara United Twitter page was 58 seconds long and featured the players alighting from the team bus upon arrival at the Stade Gen. Senyi Kountche in Niamey.
The players were approached by a man with his face covered who sprinkled blood on them and the Kwara United team bus while another man followed holding a goat.
Kwara United accused their opponents of hiring the men who they describe as “herbalists” in a bid to deter the team and affect the result.
“AS Douanes hired herbalists poured blood on Kwara United FC players as they are about entering the field. The 2 herbalists, 1 with keg of blood & the other with goat performed the act when the players are coming down from the bus. NO single policeman” Kwara United reported via their official Twitter.
The NPFL side had won the first leg of the tie in Nigeria by thrashing Douanes 3-0 and it appears their opponents are going the extra mile to overturn the deficit.
