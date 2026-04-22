why you don't have light every time it rains

why you don't have light every time it rains

This is why you experience power outages when it rains

Ever wondered why electricity goes off when it starts raining? Here’s the real reason behind power outages during rain in Nigeria.

When the sky gets dark, and it starts to drizzle, every Nigerian knows what comes next: blackout. It’s a frustrating pattern.

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You sigh, turn on your lamps or solar system, and wonder why NEPA always takes the light when it’s raining.

The simple truth is that they are largely deliberate for safety reasons.

Here are the reasons you don’t always have power supply when it’s raining

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1. Water and electricity are a dangerous combo

Residents walking in the rain

Safety is the primary concern.

Since water conducts electricity, rainwater mixed with dust and other environmental pollutants can easily cause short circuits and sparks when it contacts exposed wires or transformers.

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This risk of equipment damage and electrical hazards is why power companies often proactively shut off the supply during a downpour.

2. Ageing and fragile infrastructure

Cluttered electrical wiring

The electrical grid in Nigeria wasn't built to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Since much of the equipment is old and exposed, even a small amount of heavy rain can cause major system failures.

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3. Lightning and power surges

Lightning and thunderstorms across Nigeria

Lightning strikes during storms can cause massive power surges, blow out transformers, or damage substations.

To protect this expensive equipment from being fried, electricity providers often shut down parts of the grid until the storm passes.

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4. Flooded equipment

Lekki flood

In areas that flood easily, rain can seep into underground cables and power stations.

This creates a huge risk of electrical accidents.

Turning off the power is the only way to keep everyone safe until the water recedes.

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5. Falling trees and debris

Storms often bring strong winds that can knock over trees or snap branches.

When these fall onto power lines, they can break the cables and cause immediate outages.

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In these cases, power is cut to prevent further damage or the risk of live wires on the ground.

6. Smart grid safety

Nigeria's grid

It isn't always a manual decision. Many modern grids have sensors that detect electrical faults caused by rain or wind. When a problem is spotted, the system automatically trips and shuts off the power to prevent a fire or a larger breakdown.

7. It's actually meant to protect you

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As annoying as it feels, these outages are often done to prevent electrocution, avoid fires and protect homes and appliances.

In simple terms, No light during rain is often a safety decision, not just inefficiency.

Why does it happen more in Nigeria than in other countries?

Underground cables in advanced countries

You might wonder why the power always goes out when it rains in Nigeria, but other countries like the US or UK keep the lights on.

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The answer is more complex than it seems, and it has less to do with “taking light” and more to do with how power systems are built.

It rains heavily in many developed countries, sometimes even more than in Nigeria, yet their electricity remains stable.

This shows that rain alone isn't the problem. The key difference lies in infrastructure, technology, and safety systems.

Here in Nigeria, if you look around, you'll see most electricity cables hanging on poles, openly exposed, and running near trees and buildings.

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When rain and wind hit, this can soak the electrical connections, causing wires to touch and trigger short circuits.

Power companies often shut down the supply intentionally to prevent danger and damage. In contrast, a large portion of the wiring in countries like the US and UK is installed underground.

This wiring is properly insulated and protected from the weather, meaning rain has almost no direct effect on the system.

Even during a heavy storm, the power stays on because the infrastructure is shielded.

Quick Summary

Power outages during rain happen because:

Water increases electrical risk

Infrastructure is fragile

Storms damage power lines

Safety systems shut things down

So the next time rain starts and your light goes off, it’s not always “NEPA doing their thing".

Sometimes, it’s the system trying to prevent something far worse.