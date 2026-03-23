4 affordable solar power options for Nigerians: Costs, capacity, and what they can actually run

From Boscon to Sun King, here are four cheap solar options Nigerians can actually afford and an honest breakdown of what each one can and cannot power.

The conversation started, as many do, on social media when someone suggested that Nigerians should simply switch to solar given the country's abundant sunlight. For millions of Nigerians managing rising fuel costs, erratic grid power, and stagnant incomes, "just go solar" sounds a little like privilege talking.

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A full home solar setup in Nigeria with four to six 400W panels, lithium batteries, and a hybrid inverter can cost anywhere from ₦3 million to ₦8 million or more before installation. For context, a 5kWh lithium battery runs between ₦1.2 million and ₦1.9 million. That is not a conversation most Nigerian households can have today.

But there are cheaper entry points. Here is what the lower end of the market actually looks like.

Small wattage solar panels: ₦10,000 to ₦50,000

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The most affordable solar option on the Nigerian market, 10W to 50W panels are designed specifically for phone charging and powering small bulbs. They are not household solutions, so do not expect to run a fan or a television.

Point them toward the sun, connect to a solar charge controller to prevent overcharging, and they will reliably keep your small electronics powered. For students, small shop owners, or anyone whose priority is keeping devices charged during outages, this is the entry point.

Boscon solar generators (₦100,000 to ₦500,000+)

Boscon offers one of the more accessible entry points into all-in-one solar in Nigeria, with a range that spans from basic 50W to 100W lighting kits at the lower end to 300W to 400W units priced between ₦195,000 and ₦460,000.

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The mid to upper range models can handle fans, televisions, and laptops, making them a practical option for apartments dealing with frequent outages. As with all solar generators in this category, air conditioners, electric irons, and heavy kitchen appliances are off the table.

Sun King solar generators (₦200,000 to ₦800,000+)

Sun King is a well-established name in the Nigerian solar market, offering systems that cover lighting, fans, televisions, and phone charging.

What sets Sun King apart for budget-conscious buyers is the availability of instalment payment plans, which makes the higher end of their range more accessible than the sticker price suggests. For a household that cannot afford to pay upfront, the ability to spread the cost is a significant practical advantage.

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Itel 500W solar generator with 410W panel (₦430,000 to ₦450,000)

This is the most plug-and-play option on this list. The Itel solar generator comes bundled with a 410W panel and a 1000Wh lithium battery, requiring no installation. It will power lights, fans, televisions, and laptops reliably, making it practical for homes, small offices, and shops that need a straightforward, no-technician solution.

The trade-off is that it cannot power a refrigerator or any heavy electronics. It is a convenience solution, not a whole-home one. But for anyone who wants to get started with solar without the complexity of building a full system, the all-in-one nature of this kit makes it the most accessible stepping stone on this list.

No installation required, but also no flexibility. It cannot be expanded easily and is not suitable for fridges or heavy electronics.

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