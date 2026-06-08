Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks out after 24 days in captivity, debunks ₦1 billion ransom and Sharia law claims.

Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks out after 24 days in captivity, debunks ₦1 billion ransom and Sharia law claims.

Oyo school kidnapping: 'We did NOT demand ₦1 billion or Sharia law' — Abducted Principal Rachael Alamu breaks silence after 24 days in captivity

Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks out after 24 days in captivity, debunks ₦1 billion ransom and Sharia law claims.

Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks after 24 days in captivity and debunks viral ransom and Sharia law claims.

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Says reports of ₦1 billion demand are false and misleading, urging correction of misinformation.

The case highlights rising concern over kidnapping in Nigeria and the spread of unverified breaking news online.

The abducted principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, Rachael Alamu, has denied viral reports claiming that her abductors demanded a ₦1 billion ransom and called for the imposition of Sharia law in Nigeria.

Rachael Alamu, Principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle.

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In a clarification statement after spending 24 days in captivity, she said the information being circulated in some media reports and on social media was inaccurate and not reflective of what actually happened during the incident.

“Please, I have come to make some clarification. Today makes it 24 days that we have been in this place. Some press media outlets are complicating the issue by stating that the people who abducted us requested ₦1 billion ransom and demanded Sharia law across the country. These claims are not true,” she said.

Her statement has drawn attention amid growing public concern over the spread of unverified information in high-profile kidnapping cases.

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The claims she referred to had circulated widely online in recent days, sparking reactions from Nigerians and intensifying discussions around insecurity and media responsibility.

The principal did not provide further details about the circumstances of her abduction or the identities of those involved.

However, her clarification appears aimed at correcting narratives that have gained traction in both traditional and social media spaces.

Kidnapping cases involving school staff and students have remained a recurring security concern in parts of Nigeria, with several incidents previously drawing national attention and prompting calls for stronger protection measures for educational institutions.

The latest case has again brought the issue into public focus, particularly in relation to rural communities and schools considered vulnerable to attacks.

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While her statement has helped to address some of the speculation surrounding the incident, there has been no official update from relevant authorities on rescue efforts or ongoing investigations connected to the abduction.