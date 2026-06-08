Advertisement

Oyo school kidnapping: 'We did NOT demand ₦1 billion or Sharia law' — Abducted Principal Rachael Alamu breaks silence after 24 days in captivity

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 16:59 - 08 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks out after 24 days in captivity, debunks ₦1 billion ransom and Sharia law claims.
Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks out after 24 days in captivity, debunks ₦1 billion ransom and Sharia law claims.
Advertisement

  • Abducted principal Rachael Alamu speaks after 24 days in captivity and debunks viral ransom and Sharia law claims.

Advertisement

  • Says reports of ₦1 billion demand are false and misleading, urging correction of misinformation.

  • The case highlights rising concern over kidnapping in Nigeria and the spread of unverified breaking news online.

The abducted principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, Rachael Alamu, has denied viral reports claiming that her abductors demanded a ₦1 billion ransom and called for the imposition of Sharia law in Nigeria.

Rachael Alamu, Principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle.
Rachael Alamu, Principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle.
Advertisement

In a clarification statement after spending 24 days in captivity, she said the information being circulated in some media reports and on social media was inaccurate and not reflective of what actually happened during the incident.

“Please, I have come to make some clarification. Today makes it 24 days that we have been in this place. Some press media outlets are complicating the issue by stating that the people who abducted us requested ₦1 billion ransom and demanded Sharia law across the country. These claims are not true,” she said.

Her statement has drawn attention amid growing public concern over the spread of unverified information in high-profile kidnapping cases. 

READ NEXT: Boko Haram to hold ‘Islamic graduation’ for over 100 kidnapped women and children, families raise alarm

Advertisement

The claims she referred to had circulated widely online in recent days, sparking reactions from Nigerians and intensifying discussions around insecurity and media responsibility.

The principal did not provide further details about the circumstances of her abduction or the identities of those involved. 

However, her clarification appears aimed at correcting narratives that have gained traction in both traditional and social media spaces.

Kidnapping cases involving school staff and students have remained a recurring security concern in parts of Nigeria, with several incidents previously drawing national attention and prompting calls for stronger protection measures for educational institutions. 

The latest case has again brought the issue into public focus, particularly in relation to rural communities and schools considered vulnerable to attacks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why I may return to DSS custody — Livinus Nwosu speaks after release

While her statement has helped to address some of the speculation surrounding the incident, there has been no official update from relevant authorities on rescue efforts or ongoing investigations connected to the abduction.

As of the time of this report, it remains unclear when Rachael Alamu and others affected by the abduction will be reunited with their families or whether security agencies have made any new progress in the case.

READ NEXT: Oyo police rescue Adelabu’s sister, twin sons as abducted school pupils and teachers remain in captivity

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
'Let Americans take over Mandara Mountains': Ndume calls for US military base in Borno to fight Boko Haram
News
08.06.2026
'Let Americans take over Mandara Mountains': Ndume calls for US military base in Borno to fight Boko Haram
Everything you need to know about INEC’s latest voter registration exercise
Lifestyle
08.06.2026
Everything you need to know about INEC’s latest voter registration exercise
Oyo school kidnapping: 'We did NOT demand ₦1 billion or Sharia law' — Abducted Principal Rachael Alamu breaks silence after 24 days in captivity
News
08.06.2026
Oyo school kidnapping: 'We did NOT demand ₦1 billion or Sharia law' — Abducted Principal Rachael Alamu breaks silence after 24 days in captivity
“I have suffered stereotypes as an Igbo man too” — Peter Obi defends Fulani, says crime has no tribe
News
08.06.2026
“I have suffered stereotypes as an Igbo man too” — Peter Obi defends Fulani, says crime has no tribe
'I'm scared of going to school' Mother, three children stage protest in Abuja, demand rescue of abducted pupils
News
08.06.2026
'I'm scared of going to school' Mother, three children stage protest in Abuja, demand rescue of abducted pupils
“No one is allowed to demand proof of nationality on the street” — South African president
News
08.06.2026
“No one is allowed to demand proof of nationality on the street” — South African president