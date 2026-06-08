Everything you need to know about Voters' registeration

Everything you need to know about Voters' registeration

Everything you need to know about INEC’s latest voter registration exercise

INEC has opened a new voter registration exercise for eligible Nigerians. Here is everything you need to know, including when registration started, when it ends, who can register, and how to complete the process.

INEC opened the latest Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on August 18, 2025, allowing eligible Nigerians to begin the registration process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The registration exercise is scheduled to end on August 17, 2026, giving first-time voters, those seeking transfers, and PVC holders needing updates ample time to register.

Only Nigerians aged 18 and above can register, while those with lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs can also apply for replacements or corrections to their records.

Only registered voters with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will be eligible to vote in the 2027 elections, making the exercise a crucial step for citizens who wish to participate in choosing the country's next leaders.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened a new phase of voter registration, giving eligible Nigerians another opportunity to get registered and participate in future elections.

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If you're wondering when the exercise started, when it will end, who can register, and what you need to do, here's a simple guide to everything you need to know.

When did the voter registration exercise begin?

INEC officially commenced the latest Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on August 18, 2025. The exercise began with online pre-registration, allowing eligible Nigerians to start the process through the commission's registration portal before completing their biometric capture at designated centres.

The commission said the exercise is aimed at expanding the voter register and ensuring that all eligible Nigerians have the opportunity to participate in the country's democratic process.

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When will the registration exercise end?

According to INEC, the current phase of voter registration is expected to run until August 17, 2026.

The commission has repeatedly advised Nigerians not to wait until the last minute before registering, warning that late rushes often result in overcrowding at registration centres and unnecessary delays.

Unless INEC announces an extension, anyone who fails to register before the deadline may have to wait for another registration window before becoming eligible to vote.

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Who can register?

The registration exercise is open to several categories of Nigerians.

First are citizens who have recently turned 18 years old and are eligible to vote for the first time.

It is also open to Nigerians who have never registered before, those who have changed their place of residence and wish to transfer their voting location, and individuals whose Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been lost, damaged, or defaced.

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People seeking corrections to their personal information can also use the exercise to update their records.

How can you register?

INEC's registration process involves two stages:

The first stage is online pre-registration, where applicants provide their personal details through the commission's portal.

The second stage requires physical appearance at an INEC registration centre for biometric capture, including fingerprints and photographs.

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The commission has stressed that online registration alone does not complete the process. Applicants must visit a registration centre to finalize their registration.

What documents do you need?

INEC generally requires basic personal information during registration. Applicants are advised to provide accurate details and ensure that all information submitted matches their identity records.

Registration is completely free, and Nigerians are encouraged to report any official or individual demanding payment for the service.

What happens after registration?

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Once registration is completed, INEC will verify and clean up the data before updating the national voter register.

Registered voters will then be able to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, which remain the official document required to vote during elections.

In overview

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With the 2027 general elections approaching, the registration exercise is expected to play a crucial role in determining who gets to participate in choosing Nigeria's next set of leaders. For first-time voters, newly eligible citizens, and those seeking to update their records, registering within the stipulated period remains the only way to secure a place on the voters' register ahead of the polls.