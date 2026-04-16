2026 Flood Alert in Nigeria: FG Lists 33 States at High Risk

2026 Flood Alert in Nigeria: FG Lists 33 States at High Risk

Flood Alert: FG names 33 states and Abuja at high risk of severe flooding in 2026

Nigeria faces major flooding in 2026 as FG warns 33 states and FCT are at risk. See affected areas, timelines, and safety tips to prepare early.

SUMMARY

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The Federal Government has warned that 33 states and the FCT face a high risk of flooding in 2026, affecting over 14,000 communities.

The most severe flooding is expected between July and September, with risks to agriculture, homes, and infrastructure.

Coastal, riverine, and urban areas, including major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, are especially vulnerable due to heavy rainfall and poor drainage.

The Federal Government has warned that Nigeria could experience severe flooding in 2026, putting thousands of communities across the country at risk.

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Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev

According to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, about 14,118 communities in 266 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to face high flood risk.

He shared this during the presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Read Also: Bayelsa communities that survived soley on boats for 60 years finally gets road

The report, prepared by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), provides data-driven predictions to help authorities and citizens prepare ahead of the rainy season.

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The 2026 theme, “Smart Water Resources Management – Moving from Oil to Water-Based Economy", highlights the growing importance of water management in Nigeria’s future.

The Minister stressed that early warnings like this are critical because they help:

Save lives

Protect homes and infrastructure

Reduce economic losses

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Support better planning for farmers and communities

States at high risk of flooding

A flooded Lagos street

The report lists the following states as being at high risk:

Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT.

Flooding is expected to occur between April and November 2026, affecting agriculture, transportation, homes, and livelihoods.

The risk will vary across the year:

April – June: 9,021 communities in 188 LGAs at risk

July – September: 14,158 communities in 263 LGAs (peak period)

October – November: 11,575 communities in 224 LGAs

This means the mid-year rainy season (July–September) is likely to be the most dangerous.

Moderate- and low-risk areas

A flooded road in Nigeria

Not all areas face extreme flooding, but many are still vulnerable:

Moderate risk: 15,597 communities in 405 LGAs across 35 states (excluding Ekiti)

Minimal risk: 923 communities in 77 LGAs across 24 states

Even moderate flooding can damage crops, homes, and roads, especially in poorly drained areas.

Urban flooding is also a major concern due to poor drainage systems and heavy rainfall.

Cities likely to experience flash flooding

Cities at risk include:

Abakaliki

Abeokuta

Abuja

Asaba

Benin City

Birnin Kebbi

Calabar

Ibadan

Kaduna

Kano

Lagos

Makurdi

Nguru

Onitsha

Osogbo

Port Harcourt

Sokoto

Warri

Yola

These floods can happen suddenly, especially after intense rainfall.

Coastal and river flooding warning

flood

States near rivers and the coast may face additional danger due to rising water levels and tidal surges.

Affected states include:

Bayelsa

Cross River

Delta

Lagos

Ogun

Rivers

Ondo

This type of flooding can disrupt fishing, damage ecosystems, and affect transportation on waterways.

Authorities are urging:

State governments to improve drainage systems

Communities to clear blocked waterways

Farmers to plan planting seasons carefully

Residents to stay updated with weather alerts