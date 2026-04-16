Flood Alert: FG names 33 states and Abuja at high risk of severe flooding in 2026
SUMMARY
The Federal Government has warned that 33 states and the FCT face a high risk of flooding in 2026, affecting over 14,000 communities.
The most severe flooding is expected between July and September, with risks to agriculture, homes, and infrastructure.
Coastal, riverine, and urban areas, including major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, are especially vulnerable due to heavy rainfall and poor drainage.
The Federal Government has warned that Nigeria could experience severe flooding in 2026, putting thousands of communities across the country at risk.
According to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, about 14,118 communities in 266 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to face high flood risk.
He shared this during the presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The report, prepared by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), provides data-driven predictions to help authorities and citizens prepare ahead of the rainy season.
The 2026 theme, “Smart Water Resources Management – Moving from Oil to Water-Based Economy", highlights the growing importance of water management in Nigeria’s future.
The Minister stressed that early warnings like this are critical because they help:
Save lives
Protect homes and infrastructure
Reduce economic losses
Support better planning for farmers and communities
States at high risk of flooding
The report lists the following states as being at high risk:
Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT.
Flooding is expected to occur between April and November 2026, affecting agriculture, transportation, homes, and livelihoods.
The risk will vary across the year:
April – June: 9,021 communities in 188 LGAs at risk
July – September: 14,158 communities in 263 LGAs (peak period)
October – November: 11,575 communities in 224 LGAs
This means the mid-year rainy season (July–September) is likely to be the most dangerous.
Moderate- and low-risk areas
Not all areas face extreme flooding, but many are still vulnerable:
Moderate risk: 15,597 communities in 405 LGAs across 35 states (excluding Ekiti)
Minimal risk: 923 communities in 77 LGAs across 24 states
Even moderate flooding can damage crops, homes, and roads, especially in poorly drained areas.
Urban flooding is also a major concern due to poor drainage systems and heavy rainfall.
Cities likely to experience flash flooding
Cities at risk include:
Abakaliki
Abeokuta
Abuja
Asaba
Benin City
Birnin Kebbi
Calabar
Ibadan
Kaduna
Kano
Lagos
Makurdi
Nguru
Onitsha
Osogbo
Port Harcourt
Sokoto
Warri
Yola
These floods can happen suddenly, especially after intense rainfall.
Coastal and river flooding warning
States near rivers and the coast may face additional danger due to rising water levels and tidal surges.
Affected states include:
Bayelsa
Cross River
Delta
Lagos
Ogun
Rivers
Ondo
This type of flooding can disrupt fishing, damage ecosystems, and affect transportation on waterways.
Authorities are urging:
State governments to improve drainage systems
Communities to clear blocked waterways
Farmers to plan planting seasons carefully
Residents to stay updated with weather alerts
Preparation now can reduce damage when the rains intensify.