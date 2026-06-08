Mother and her three children protest in Abuja, demandingthe release of the abducted children

Mother and her three children protest in Abuja, demandingthe release of the abducted children

'I'm scared of going to school' Mother, three children stage protest in Abuja, demand rescue of abducted pupils

A mother and her three children staged a protest in Abuja over the recent Oyo school kidnapping, urging authorities to rescue abducted pupils and restore parents' confidence in the safety of schools.

A mother and her three children staged a peaceful protest in Abuja over the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

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The family wore school uniforms and carried placards demanding the rescue of the abducted children.

The woman said she now fears sending her children to school because of growing insecurity.

The protest comes amid national and international calls for the safe release of abducted pupils in Oyo and Borno states.

A woman and her three children on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Abuja over the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, calling on authorities to urgently secure their release and restore confidence in the safety of schools across the country.

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The protest took place in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory, where the woman and her children stood by the roadside dressed in school uniforms and carrying placards with messages urging the government to act swiftly.

The demonstrators said the growing wave of school kidnappings had left many parents living in fear and uncertainty.

A woman and her three children staged a peaceful protest in Abuja’s Maitama area, wearing school uniforms and carrying placards to demand the rescue of kidnapped pupils.



She said she now fears sending her children to school and urged authorities to act urgently following recent… pic.twitter.com/7i2b6NkVFc — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 8, 2026

Speaking during the protest, the woman said she was now afraid to send her children to school following recent incidents in Oyo and Borno states, where pupils were abducted by armed criminals.

According to her, every parent deserves the assurance that their children can leave home for school and return safely without becoming victims of kidnapping.

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The protest comes amid increasing public concern over the safety of schools after gunmen abducted pupils and teachers from schools in Oyo State. The incidents sparked outrage across the country and drew reactions from civil society groups, labour unions, political leaders and international organisations.

Mother, three children protest the abduction of school children in Abuja

The United Nations has also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted pupils and teachers, describing attacks on schools as a violation of children's rights and a threat to education.

The Abuja protester said she decided to take her concerns to the streets because the issue affects not only the families of the victims but every Nigerian parent.

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She urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the children and prevent further attacks on schools, warning that continued insecurity could discourage many parents from sending their children to school.

The placards carried by the family reflected growing frustration over the recurring attacks on educational institutions and the trauma faced by affected families.

The protest adds to mounting pressure on federal and state authorities to strengthen security around schools and ensure the safe return of all abducted pupils.

Recent school abductions have revived memories of previous mass kidnappings across northern Nigeria and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of measures put in place to protect students and teachers from attacks.

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