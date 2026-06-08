“No one is allowed to demand proof of nationality on the street” — South African president

South African president addresses the growing concerns of xenophobic attacks by citizens on foreigners in the country.

South African President Ramaphosa announces tougher crackdown on illegal immigration.

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Government to intensify deportations, border security, and workplace inspections.

Only authorised officials are allowed to enforce immigration laws.

Citizens warned against street-level checks or confronting suspected foreigners.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed citizens on growing concerns over illegal immigration, saying government will intensify enforcement of immigration laws while warning citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

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In a nationwide address, Ramaphosa said many South Africans have raised concerns about migration, unemployment, pressure on public services, and safety, noting that these concerns were “legitimate and must be addressed.”

I must make it clear that only the authorised government officials may act against violations of the law, including violation of our immigration laws.



No other person is allowed, for example, to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality.… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 7, 2026

He acknowledged that the country is facing high unemployment, rising cost of living, and pressure on essential services, which has fuelled frustration in communities across the country.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

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However, the president stressed that illegal immigration is not the sole cause of South Africa’s economic challenges, adding that government is focused on economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development as long-term solutions.

Ramaphosa said South Africa, like many countries, has laws that regulate who can enter, stay, and work in the country, adding that these laws must be respected and enforced.

He confirmed that government will intensify efforts to identify and deport undocumented migrants, strengthen border security, and increase workplace inspections targeting employers who hire undocumented workers.

The president also revealed plans to increase penalties for employers who exploit undocumented migrants and bypass labour laws.

According to him, South Africa will also deploy more inspectors, improve border monitoring systems, and strengthen coordination among security agencies to deal with illegal immigration and related crimes.

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Xenophobic attack

Ramaphosa said over 450,000 illegal entry attempts were intercepted in the past year, adding that the government is also working on reforms to improve immigration management and close legal loopholes.

He further announced plans to tighten identity systems through biometric registration and digital identity reforms aimed at reducing fraud and identity theft.

A key part of his address focused on public behaviour, as he warned that only authorised government officials are allowed to enforce immigration laws.

“No other person is allowed to confront someone in the street to demand proof of identity,” he said, cautioning against vigilantism and discrimination.

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The president also condemned xenophobia, racism, and tribal attacks, warning that misinformation and social media narratives must not be used to incite violence against foreigners or even fellow citizens.

He stressed that South Africa will continue to welcome foreign nationals in line with its constitution and international obligations, especially those seeking protection from conflict and persecution.

Ramaphosa, however, maintained that all residents, citizens and foreigners alike, must obey the laws of the country.

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He said government’s approach will combine strict enforcement of immigration laws with efforts to promote economic growth and regional cooperation across Africa to address migration challenges.

The president added that migration must be managed legally and fairly, warning that corruption and weak enforcement systems have worsened the situation in the country.

According to him, government will continue reforms to strengthen immigration systems, improve border control, and ensure that only those legally permitted to enter and work in South Africa are allowed to do so.