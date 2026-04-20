Flood alert in Nigeria: 5 smart ways to survive a flood

With Nigeria’s 2026 flood alert affecting 33 states, here are 5 practical, life-saving ways to survive a flood, protect your home, and stay safe before, during, and after.

Nigeria is once again on high alert. The Federal Government has warned that 33 states and the FCT are at risk of flooding in 2026.

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With over 14,000 communities, including major urban hubs like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, vulnerable to rising waters, "hoping for the best" is no longer a strategy.

If recent years are anything to go by, this isn’t just a warning. It’s a pattern. Flooding in Nigeria has already caused loss of lives, destroyed homes, and displaced thousands.

That’s why you must know how to react. Here are five simple and practical ways to survive a flood and protect your loved ones.

1. create a flood survival plan before it happens

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Shelter for families displaced by floods in Nigeria

Every household should have a simple but clear plan:

Identify safe routes to higher ground

Know nearby shelters or safe buildings

Agree on a meeting point if family members get separated

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During floods, panic spreads faster than water. A plan gives you speed, clarity, and control when every second counts.

Pro tip: Save emergency numbers and share your live location with a trusted person when heavy rain starts.

2. Pack an emergency bag

Flood emergency bag

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When floodwaters rise, you won’t have time to start packing. Prepare a waterproof emergency kit containing:

Essential medications and first-aid supplies.

Copies of important documents (ID, land titles, insurance) in a sealed plastic bag.

Power banks, a flashlight with extra batteries, and a battery-operated radio.

A 3-day supply of non-perishable food and clean drinking water.

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Floods often come with power outages and limited access to supplies. Having this ready can be the difference between comfort and crisis.

3. Protect your home before the rain gets worse

The FG’s 2026 outlook highlights that urban flooding is often worsened by poor drainage. While you can't fix the city's infrastructure overnight, you can protect your immediate environment.

Here’s what to do early:

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Clear gutters and drainage systems

Move electronics and valuables to higher levels

Seal doors and low entry points if possible

Avoid dumping waste in drains (this worsens flooding in cities like Lagos)

If you have time before evacuating, turn off your main electricity breaker and gas valves. Never touch electrical equipment if you are standing in water.

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4. Avoid floodwater: Turn around, don't drown

People moving through flood water in Nigeria

This is the golden rule of flood safety. According to NEMA, a significant percentage of flood-related deaths occur when people attempt to drive or walk through water.

Floodwater is not just “water”.

Floodwater is often murky, hiding open manholes, sharp debris, or downed power lines that can cause instant electrocution.

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It can contain sewage, harmful bacteria and strong currents that can sweep cars and people away

Rule of thumb:

Don’t walk through moving water

Don’t drive through flooded roads

Stay indoors if evacuation isn’t necessary

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Even shallow water can be deadly.

5. Prioritise hygiene and post-flood safety

a man and a child walking through rising flood water

Surviving the initial surge is only half the battle. The aftermath of a flood often brings waterborne diseases like Cholera and Typhoid.

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Assume Contamination: Floodwater is frequently mixed with raw sewage and chemical runoff. Never use it for washing dishes, brushing teeth, or cooking.

Boil Everything: Use only bottled or boiled water until health authorities declare the local supply safe.

Beware of "Hidden" Residents: As water levels rise, snakes and other reptiles often seek dry ground inside homes. Use a stick to poke through debris when returning to a flooded building.

Follow updates from weather reports and government alerts, and visit Pulse NG’s website regularly.

The government has emphasised that early warnings only work if people act on them.