Peter Obi says crime has no tribe or ethnicity

Peter Obi says crime has no tribe or ethnicity

“I have suffered stereotypes as an Igbo man too” — Peter Obi defends Fulani, says crime has no tribe

Peter Obi says he understands the pain of ordinary Fulani people who face ethnic stereotyping, arguing that crime has no tribe and warning Nigerians against blaming entire communities for the actions of criminals.

Peter Obi says he understands the pain of ordinary Fulani people who are stereotyped because of the actions of criminals.

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The former Anambra governor said he has also experienced ethnic profiling as an Igbo man.

Obi warned against linking crime to entire ethnic groups, insisting that “crime has no ethnicity.”

He urged Nigerians and the media to focus on criminals as individuals rather than blaming entire communities.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi , has spoken against the growing trend of linking crime to ethnic groups, saying he understands the pain many ordinary Fulani people face from being judged by the actions of criminals.

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In a statement released on Monday, Obi warned against what he described as the dangerous practice of ethnic profiling, stressing that criminality should never be associated with an entire tribe.

Drawing from his personal experience, the former Anambra State governor said he has also faced stereotypes and prejudice because of his Igbo background.

“As an Igbo man, I have endured stereotypes, judgment and labelling solely based on my ethnic origins,” Obi said.

Peter Obi

He added that this experience helps him understand what many innocent Fulani people are currently going through as insecurity continues to dominate national conversations.

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“I understand the pain of the ordinary Fulani man today, often unfairly judged by the actions of criminals he does not support, has never met and who are not representative of his people,” he said.

Obi's comments come amid increasing public frustration over rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks across parts of the country. In recent years, some criminal activities have often been linked to Fulani herders, leading to growing tensions and accusations against the ethnic group.

However, Obi argued that holding an entire ethnic community responsible for the crimes of a few individuals is both unfair and dangerous.

According to him, criminals should be identified and punished based on their actions rather than their tribe, religion or region of origin.

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“Crime has no ethnicity. A thief is a thief. A terrorist is a terrorist. A kidnapper is a kidnapper. They are criminals, not representatives of any people,” he stated.

The former presidential candidate also criticised media reports and public discussions that frame criminal activities along ethnic lines, warning that such narratives risk deepening divisions in an already polarised country.

Peter Obi

He said Nigerians must resist attempts to label entire communities because of the actions of criminal elements, noting that doing so only fuels suspicion, hatred and disunity.

Obi maintained that insecurity remains a serious national challenge that requires decisive action from security agencies, but insisted that the fight against crime must be based on justice and facts rather than stereotypes.

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He called on Nigerians to focus on identifying and prosecuting criminals wherever they may be found while preserving national unity and peaceful coexistence among the country's diverse ethnic groups.