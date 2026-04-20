Flooding in Nigeria 2026: 9 things every household must do right now to stay safe
With NiMet predicting an early onset of rainfall and "above-normal" rainfall volumes in states such as Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, and Kogi, the window for preparation is closing.
Based on our analysis of past disasters, the difference between safety and catastrophe is often 48 hours of preparation.
The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), issued a critical warning. The 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) indicates that 14,118 communities across 33 states and the FCT are at high risk of severe flooding.
How can I protect my home from flooding in 2026?
Here are the 9 non-negotiable actions for every Nigerian household.
1. Clear your gutters and drainages
Blocked gutters are one of the biggest causes of flooding in Nigerian cities.
Recent data from NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) shows that 70% of flash floods in cities like Lagos and Ibadan are caused by blocked drains.
The Fix: Remove silt and plastic waste. Ensure the water has a clear path to the main canal. If your neighbours aren't clearing theirs, your home is still at risk.
2. Move valuables off the floor, seal, and secure important documents
Floodwater can rise quickly, sometimes within minutes.
Place your birth certificates, C of O, and academic degrees in airtight Ziploc bags or scan these documents and upload them to a secure cloud drive (Google Drive or iCloud) immediately.
Use concrete blocks or wooden pallets to raise fridges, washing machines, and sofas at least 40cm above the floor.
3. Prepare a waterproof emergency bag today
If you are forced to evacuate, you will have minutes, not hours.
Must-Haves: Flashlights and batteries, a battery-powered radio (for NTA/FRCN updates), 3 days of dry food and clean water, first aid kits and power banks.
Include a physical list of emergency contacts. Phones often die or get water-damaged during floods.
4. Establish an evacuation plan
"High ground" isn't just a hill; it’s a pre-verified location usually communicated via news channels, neighbourhood meeting announcements and all.
Identify the nearest designated IDP camp or a sturdy multi-storey building and ensure every member of your family knows the meeting point if you are separated during a surge.
Make sure everyone in your home knows:
Where to go
Who to call
What to carry
Preparation saves time and lives.
5. Safeguard your power supply
Electrocution is a major horror during floods.
Relocate your generator to a raised, dry platform. If water enters your living room, turn off the main circuit breaker (the "I-cut-out") immediately.
6. Protect your home against water
Small changes can reduce damage significantly:
Seal cracks in walls
Use sandbags at entry points
Install door barriers
These won’t stop flooding, but they can slow it down. This can buy you critical time to move assets to safety.
7. Know if your area is high-risk
If you live near:
Rivers
Coastal regions like Lekki in Lagos
Low-lying areas
You are more vulnerable to flooding.
States along major waterways are expected to be heavily affected based on projections from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.
8. Protect your household from post-flood diseases
Protect your household from post-flood diseases
Floods contaminate boreholes and "Pure Water" supplies with sewage, which often leads to outbreaks of diseases like cholera and malaria.
Protect your family by:
Boiling drinking water
Keeping surroundings clean
Using mosquito nets
Buying Water-Guard or purification tablets now.
Keeping at least two weeks' worth of clean drinking water stored in high-level tanks or sealed containers.
Health risks can be just as dangerous as the flood itself.
9. Be ready to leave immediately
If evacuation is advised, don’t wait.
Many flood-related deaths happen because people underestimate the risk, delay leaving or try to “wait it out”
When it comes to flooding, early action saves lives.
With thousands of communities at risk, every Nigerian household must take responsibility for its safety.
You may not be able to stop the flood, but with the right preparation, you can reduce the damage, protect your family, and stay in control.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Which states are at high risk of flooding in 2026?
According to the Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev, 33 states are at risk, including Lagos, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Benue, Kogi, Rivers, Ogun, and the FCT.
2. When is the peak of 2026 flood season?
While early rains have started, the peak "high-risk" period is expected between July and September 2026, coinciding with the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.
3. Who do I call in a flood emergency in Nigeria?
You can reach NEMA on their emergency toll-free number 112 or contact your specific State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).
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