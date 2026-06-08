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10 Nigerian celebrity besties we can’t stop gushing over

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:01 - 08 June 2026
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10 Nigerian celebrity besties we can’t stop gushing over
From Sharon and Bisola to Bella Shmurda and Mohbad, here are 10 iconic Nigerian celebrity besties.
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When it comes to friendship goals, Nigerian celebrities don't just talk the talk; they show out. 

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From the ride-or-die sisterhoods to the creative partners who conquer industries together, these 10 celebrity pairings give us all the feels.

1. Sharon Ooja and Bisola Aiyeola

Sharon Ooja and Bisola Aiyeola
Sharon Ooja and Bisola Aiyeola

The "Flawsome" sisterhood is very real. 

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While they had worked in the same circles for years, their bond solidified into a beautiful bestie-ship while filming the Showmax series Flawsome. 

When Sharon got married in 2024, Bisola was the ultimate Chief Bridesmaid, crying tears of joy and fiercely defending her girl from internet trolls. Their energy is pure, unfiltered hype.

READ ALSO: Sharon Ooja welcomes first baby boy with husband, Ugo Nwoke (see Photos) 

2. Burna Boy and Phyno

Burna Boy and Phyno
Burna Boy and Phyno
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This is a link-up of musical heavyweights. 

The friendship between Odogwu and the Playmaker dates back over a decade, built on mutual respect and hit collaborations like 2015's Duro Ni Be and Link Up. 

What makes them peculiar is how low-key they keep it; they don’t flaunt it for clout, but when they meet, the brotherhood is undeniable.

READ NEXT: 7 times Burna Boy has gotten into celebrity feuds: From Davido, Wizkid, to DJ Tunez

3. Linda Ejiofor and Adesua Etomi-Wellington

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Linda Ejiofor and Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Linda Ejiofor and Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Before the big blockbusters and marriages, there were Linda and Adesua. 

They met through the acting scene over a decade ago and have transitioned from single girls hustling in Lagos to wives and mothers. 

Adesua was Linda’s Chief Bridesmaid in 2018, and they have remained each other’s loudest cheerleaders through every life milestone.

READ ALSO: "Adesua was the one who actually asked me to be her husband" - Banky W

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4. The "fantastic four" (Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Ufuoma McDermott & Omoni Oboli)

Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Ufuoma McDermott & Omoni Oboli
Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Ufuoma McDermott & Omoni Oboli

This is the real elite Nollywood squad. 

Active for well over 15 years, these powerhouse actresses, directors, and producers met in the trenches of early 2000s Nollywood. 

They travel together, support each other’s movie premieres, and have shown Nigerians that women can successfully work and grow together in a highly competitive industry.

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5. Yomi Casual, late Alexx Ekubo, and IK Ogbonna

Late Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual and IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]
Late Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual and IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]

Often dubbed the "Three Musketeers", this trio served premium brotherhood goals for over a decade, meeting through the entertainment and fashion industries. 

Tragically, the industry was thrown into deep mourning when Alexx Ekubo passed away in May 2026 after a private battle with cancer

His passing left a massive void in this tight-knit circle, but the enduring legacy of their loyalty remains unforgettable.

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READ NEXT: 7 things to know about Metastatic Kidney Cancer after Alexx Ekubo’s death

6. Bella Shmurda and late Mohbad

Bella Shmurda and late Mohbad
Bella Shmurda and late Mohbad

The definition of "I’ve got your back in life and death." Bella Shmurda and the late Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Aloba) met as upcoming artists navigating the gritty Lagos music scene. 

When Mohbad faced intense career battles before his tragic passing in 2023, Bella stood by him fiercely.

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 Even in death, Bella keeps Mohbad’s memory alive, proving that true brotherhood transcends the physical world.

7. Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa

Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa
Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa

At some point in time, this Gen-Z duo kept us guessing what the relationship between them was. They also didn’t give peace to the nosy netizens until Priscilla got married to the Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux.

They matched outfits, travelled the world together, and surprised each other with lavish gifts.

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Despite their distance and change in marital status, "Priscy" and Eni remain close. Their peculiar, high-energy dynamic is a Gen-Z friendship blueprint.

8. Omawumi and Waje

Omawumi and Waje
Omawumi and Waje

If vocal prowess were a friendship, it would be Omawumi and Waje. 

These two industry icons have been best friends for nearly two decades, crossing paths during the mid-2000s reality TV and music boom. 

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They’ve co-founded a media production company together, showing that you can absolutely mix business with pleasure when the trust is solid.

RELATED: 7 types of best friends everyone has (and why life would be boring without them)

9. Perliks and Femi Dapson

Perliks and Femi Dapson
Perliks and Femi Dapson

The visual geniuses behind Afrobeats! Director Perliks (who famously directed Rema's viral hits) and producer Femi Dapson met early in their creative journeys. 

Their friendship birthed Nouvelle Films, and they’ve risen from the bottom to directing and producing top-tier music videos for global stars. They are living proof that building with your day-ones pays off.

10. Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye

Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye
Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye

The "Tom and Jerry" of Nollywood. Kunle and Bimbo met on movie sets years ago, and their onscreen chemistry naturally spilt over into real life. 

They are famous for constantly trolling each other on Instagram, posting chaotic videos, and delivering hilarious banter. 

It’s a beautifully platonic, chaotic friendship that Nigerians absolutely love to watch.

CONTINUE READING: Why Nollywood star Adunni Ade kept her daughter hidden for two years

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