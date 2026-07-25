Inside Soso Soberekon's star studded wedding as 2Baba, Timi Dakolo serenade the couple

Entertainment executive and businessman Soso Soberekon has officially tied the knot with his bride, Princess Ebiere, in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony held in Warri, Delta State.

The wedding ceremony of Soso Soberekon and Princess Ebiere took place in Warri, Delta State

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The event featured notable musical performances, including 2Baba and Timi Dakolo

The star-studded celebration was attended by numerous dignitaries, traditional chiefs, and celebrities

The star-studded celebration drew an impressive mix of traditional chiefs, dignitaries and Nigerian celebrities, all gathered to witness the couple's special day.

The bride and groom arrived in a convoy that got the celebration off to a fitting start.

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The venue matched the grandeur of the occasion, dressed in colours chosen for the day and transformed into an elegant setting for the ceremony.

At the entrance of the venue, Ushers in coordinated green-and-white traditional outfits welcomed guests

For the occasion, Soso wore an off-white traditional outfit detailed with silver embroidery. He completed the look with a matching cap and walking stick. As he made his entrance, his groomsmen welcomed him in traditional style, striking their walking sticks together in celebration.

His bride looked elegant in a simple blue traditional outfit as she joined him for the ceremony.

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The celebration gathered momentum with a series of performances, but one of the biggest moments came when legendary singer 2Baba took the stage. He serenaded the newlyweds, and as he performed African Queen, Soso led his bride onto the dance floor before showering her with foreign currency.

The romantic moment continued as Timi Dakolo took over with his wedding classic, Iyawo Mi.

The celebration rounded off with the newlyweds spending time with family, friends and guests, posing for photographs and sharing memorable moments.

Among the celebrities spotted at the wedding were Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, Toke Makinwa, Zlatan, and Sabinus. Former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick was also in attendance.

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