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All On @10: Hackathon aimed to inspire next generation of clean energy innovators - CEO Eboumbou

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 19:43 - 25 July 2026
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The Chief Executive Officer of a renewable energy firm, All On, Ms Caroline Eboumbou, says the just-concluded Datafest exercise by the firm was aimed at inspiring and empowering the next generation of clean energy innovators in Nigeria.
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Speaking during the event in Lagos, which was part of the activities marking the 10 year-anniversary of the organisation, Eboumbou recounted how the company had invested in people, businesses, and partnerships that have been expanding access to clean energy across the country.

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Giving an insight into the activities of All On, Eboumbou said, "All On was seeded by Shell to catalyse the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solutions."

Meanwhile, team “Current Creators”, made up of students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) emerged as the winner at the Hackathon with their concept - "ColdLink"

According to the CEO, ColdLink is an integrated digital platform designed to improve the efficiency of renewable-powered cold-chain logistics, combining real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, fleet management, and energy performance tracking.

She said the solution demonstrated how digital innovation can strengthen cold-chain operations, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve the long-term sustainability of clean energy-powered infrastructure.

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She noted that the participants were challenged to develop solutions that were not only technically sound, but also commercially viable, financially sustainable, digitally enabled, and capable of delivering meaningful social impact.

"For the past ten years, All On has invested in people, businesses, and partnerships that are expanding access to clean energy across Nigeria. The All On @10 Hackathon builds on that commitment, allowing young innovators to develop practical solutions that will help shape the future of our energy sector." The statement read in part.

However, the entries were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising Bolanle Adesan, Senior Consultant at SFM Limited; Dr James Ogunleye, Project Developer at Carbon Limited; Henry Bassey, CEO/Founder at Green Hub Africa; and Babajide Sokeye, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Associate at All On.

The judges assessed each solution based on innovation, technical feasibility, commercial viability, scalability, and potential for social impact.

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