Alexx Ekubo (1986–2026) was not just a screen idol but a law graduate and humanitarian whose impact spanned over two decades in the creative industry.

Alexx Ekubo (1986–2026) was not just a screen idol but a law graduate and humanitarian whose impact spanned over two decades in the creative industry.

Alexx Ekubo dies at 40: The heartbreaking loss of one of Nollywood’s leading stars

Alexx Ekubo will be remembered not only for his charming smile and memorable performances but also for the joy, elegance and humanity he brought into every room and every role.

The Nollywood heartthrob and "Chop Life Gang" headmaster has passed away after a private battle with cancer.

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A resurfaced 2011 tweet where Alexx hoped for cancer to "just be a Zodiac sign" has gone viral, serving as a symbol of his struggle and advocacy.

Pulse Nigeria looks back at the life, the legacy, and the tweet that is now breaking the internet.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning following the confirmed passing of Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

The actor, famously known as Alexx Ekubo, died on May 12, 2026, at the age of 40. According to reports from Pulse Nigeria, the star passed away at a Lagos hospital following a prolonged battle with illness.

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While the news has left fans in shock, it is a resurfaced tweet from the actor that is currently dominating social media feeds. Years before his diagnosis, Alexx wrote:

"I hope 2 See a day when Cancer wld be just a Zodiac Sign..."

Alex Ekubo's tweet, where he spoke about cancer

I hope 2 See a day when Cancer wld be just a Zodiac Sign... — Alexx Ekubo (@AlexxEkubo) October 29, 2011

Today, that hope serves as a painful reminder of his private battle with kidney cancer, a fight he kept away from the limelight since late 2024.

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His absence from social media since December 30, 2024, had sparked widespread speculation about his well-being among his millions of followers.

Who is Alex Ekubo?

Alexx Ekubo was a mighty force in the Nollywood industry.

Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Born in Port Harcourt and a proud native of Arochukwu, Abia State, Alexx first captured hearts as the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria pageant.

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Beyond his good looks, Alexx was academically accomplished. He holds a Law degree from the University of Calabar, a diploma in Mass Communication and an honorary doctorate in Arts and Culture from the ISCG University in the Benin Republic.

He seamlessly transitioned from the courtroom to the camera, becoming one of the most bankable actors in the "New Nollywood" era.

While he made his debut in the 2003 production Sinners in the House, it was his later work that defined a generation.

5 notable films that defined his career

Alexx Ekubo delivered one of his most powerful late-career performances in the critically acclaimed Áfàméfùnà, proving his range beyond romantic comedies.

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If you want to remember Alexx at his best, these are the projects that showcased his range:

Weekend Getaway: The romantic drama that turned him into a national sensation and earned him "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards.

The Bling Lagosians: His portrayal of the suave Akin Holloway was peak Alexx.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga: Proving he could hold his own in a high-octane comedy-action blockbuster.

A Sunday Affair: A poignant Netflix original that showed his more mature, emotional side.

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Johnny (Music Video): His "Yemi Alade’s Johnny" persona remains one of the most iconic cameos in Afrobeats history.

Across more than 100 film and television credits, including the critically acclaimed Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story, he became known for portraying charming, stylish, and emotionally expressive characters.

Television audiences also embraced him through projects such as AY's Crib and Married to the Game, where his humour and effortless screen presence stood out.

His fashion sense, confidence and elegance made him one of the most photographed and admired male celebrities in Nigerian entertainment.

The 'chop life gang', family and inner circle

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(L-R) Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual, and IK Ogbonna. The "Chop Life Gang" redefined celebrity friendships in Nollywood with their unwavering loyalty and public support.

While Alexx was often in the spotlight, he kept his immediate family life relatively private. He was the son of Mazi Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke, a former petroleum marketer.

Alexx was the life of the party and the glue of his social circle. His bond with IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual, famously dubbed the Chop Life Gang, set the standard for celebrity "bromance" in Nigeria.

In recent years, his personal life has been subject to much public discussion following his highly publicised engagement and subsequent breakup with model Fancy Acholonu in 2021.

Despite the public scrutiny, Alexx maintained a level of grace, eventually withdrawing from the public eye in late 2024 to focus on his health.

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The industry tributes have been pouring in:

Funke Akindele expressed her devastation on Instagram, recalling his "unwavering professionalism" and referring to him as "Ore mi" (my friend).

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) shared a black square, noting that Alexx "lived with a light that couldn't be dimmed".

Bolanle Ninalowo and Rita Dominic also shared their shock, with Ninalowo praying for God to "heal your family and us all".

Fancy Acholonu, his former fiancée, also shared a tribute, acknowledging the deep impact he had on her life despite their past public split in 2021.

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Throughout his career, he maintained close ties with many actors, filmmakers and creatives who often praised his loyalty, warmth and generosity behind the scenes.

Impact and legacy

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Alexx Ekubo’s death is a massive blow to the Creative Industry. He was a bridge-builder who used his platform to mentor younger actors and advocate for the growth of African cinema.

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His honorary doctorate from ISCG University was a testament to his influence beyond acting.

Alexx was also deeply respected for his humanitarian and youth advocacy efforts. In 2020, he was recognised among the “Most Influential People of African Descent Under 40” connected to initiatives supported by the United Nations.

Long before his private diagnosis, Alexx was a tireless campaigner against the disease.

Over the last decade, he consistently used his platform to lead charity football matches and partner with the Medicaid Cancer Foundation for high-profile awareness walks in Abuja.









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He later received honours for charity work and youth empowerment, including recognition from development and humanitarian organisations in Africa.

He is survived by his parents, Mazi Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke and his mother, Evangelist Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke, along with his siblings, Chioma, Amarachi and Micheal Ekubo.

Alexx Ekubo will be remembered not only for his charming smile and memorable performances but also for the joy, elegance and humanity he brought into every room and every role.