‘I waited 20 days’ — Shakira shares how Burna Boy kept her waiting for 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem

Shakira shares how her hit collaboration 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy came about (Maddie Meyer - FIFA)

Shakira shares how her hit collaboration 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy came about (Maddie Meyer - FIFA)

Shakira shares how she made 'Dai Dai' the 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem feat Burna Boy.

Colombian megastar Shakira revealed that she has always wanted to make a song with Burna Boy, and he was her first pick for the FIFA 2026 World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shakira said she waited for weeks for Burna Boy to send his verse, and she was bothered that he might not do it.

Since its release, 'Dai Dai' has garnered billions in streams and topped global charts.

In a recent interview, Shakira shared how her hit collaboration 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy came about. According to the Colombian megastar, the song, which is the official anthem for the just-concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, had Afrobeats vibes alongside Caribbean elements and prompted her to feature an Afrobeats artist on the song.

"Once I had the song, I felt that I needed a male vocal, a male voice in the song, because the World Cup carries a big male energy. So I was like, "Who's going to give me that masculine voice and that Afrobeats setting?" because the song is very Afrobeats with some Caribbean sound and R&B, but it's mostly Afrobeats."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Grammy winner shared that she has always been a fan of Burna Boy and wanted to do a song with him, hence how he became her number one choice for the song.

"I always loved Burna and wanted to do something with him. So I called him and asked if he's down to do this; he said why not and it took a while. I was like waiting for 20 days for him to send something, and I was thinking he wasn't going to do it. Then he sent his magic, and it was perfect," Shakira said on how her dream of working with Burna Boy became a reality.

“i felt that i really need a male vocal on the song because the World Cup carries a big male energy so i texted him and he said “yeah.” it took a while but he sent his magic and it was absolutely perfect. i was so obsessed about having Burna Boy on this track.” — Shakira speaks… pic.twitter.com/2Jp6t7iBvN — benny. (@1BENNY7G) July 25, 2026

Since its release on May 14, 'Dai Dai' has enjoyed huge commercial success across streaming platforms and global charts. The music video has already surpassed 500 million views on YouTube and over 230 million streams on Spotify.

Burna Boy and Shakira ahead of their halftime show performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following their performance at the inaugural World Cup Half-Time Show, the song has soared across streaming charts globally. The hit record is now occupying the top spot on the Apple Music Global Top 100 chart, which makes Burna Boy only the second Nigerian artist to achieve this feat.

Burna Boy's hit collaboration with Shakira, 'Dai Dai' reaches the summit of the Apple Music Global 100 chart

Burna Boy joins Tems, who reached the top of the chart thanks to her appearance on American rapper Future's 2022 hit song 'Wait for U' alongside Drake.

This remarkable feat reiterates Burna Boy's status as one of African pop music's leading protagonists as he continues to break new ground globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burna Boy made history at the FIFA World Cup when he became the first African artist to perform at the opening ceremony and the halftime show of a FIFA World Cup.

Recently, the Grammy-winning Afrofusion star Burna Boy has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.

Nigerian Afro-fusion megastar Burna Boy has been named the African best-selling artist of all time

Quoting data from global music consumption data aggregator Chartmaster, Nigerian music news platform Debut Hub reports that the Port Harcourt-born singer has been declared the best-selling African artist of all time.