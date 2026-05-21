Sharon Ooja welcomes first baby boy with husband, Ugo Nwoke (see Photos) 

haron Ooja and husband Ugo Nwoke posing together by a window during their pregnancy photoshoot.

haron Ooja and husband Ugo Nwoke posing together by a window during their pregnancy photoshoot.

Nollywood’s ultimate IT-girl, Sharon Ooja, has officially entered her “Mama Era".

SUMMARY

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Nollywood star Sharon Ooja and her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke, have officially welcomed their first child—a beautiful baby boy.

Sharon successfully hid her entire pregnancy from social media to protect her peace, but hilariously hinted that her first trimester was an absolute rollercoaster.

While keeping his full name private, the actress revealed her son's unique initials (W.I.N.) and shared a deeply emotional tribute to her husband for being her ultimate rock.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Skinny Girl in Transit star announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

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She also revealed that she had quietly carried her pregnancy away from the public eye. The announcement sent fans and celebrities into a frenzy across social media.

In a simple social media post, Sharon, dressed in a minimalist black bralette that proudly put her baby bump on display, paired with oversized cargo trousers, looked every bit the modern, chic mother.

Standing right beside her was her husband, matching her glowing energy and looking up at her like the best thing he had ever seen.

Candid photo of Sharon Ooja laughing with her husband Ugo Nwoke during a studio pregnancy shoot.

The actress didn’t hold back her emotions, captioning the post:

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"I just gave birth to the most handsome baby boy I have ever seen. I'm still so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. 2025/2026… God truly ushered me into the most beautiful years of my life and wrote a story that only He can take the glory for."

Introducing "Mama Win"

While the couple are keeping their newborn prince’s full name close to their chests for now, Sharon did drop a massive hint by sharing his initials: W.I.N.

Leaning into the joy of her new reality, she playfully claimed a new title, telling her millions of followers: "Our lives have changed forever. 'W.I.N' That's his initials. I've always dreamed of being a mummy, and now I finally am. You can officially call me Mama W.I.N, the yummiest mummy on the block, and we are officially back!!"

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A full-circle moment after the wedding storm

Flashback to where it all began: Before the "WIN" era, there was the "Odogwu Silencer" era. Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke serving royalty at their star-studded traditional wedding.

This bundle of joy is the best gift, especially for those who remember the absolute rollercoaster that surrounded the couple’s spectacular wedding in June 2024.

The actress shocked fans in 2024 after revealing that she had secretly tied the knot with Ugo Nwoke in a private civil ceremony.

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At the time, many people did not even know she was in a relationship, making the announcement even more surprising.

She later followed it up with a glamorous traditional and white wedding in Abuja, attended by stars including Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie and Real Warri Pikin.

When Sharon first announced her marriage, she fiercely guarded her husband’s identity, teasing fans with glimpses of her "Odogwu Silencer".

Shortly after Sharon unveiled her husband, social media users began digging into Ugo Nwoke’s personal life, with rumours alleging he had been married multiple times before and had children from previous relationships.

Some critics even controversially labelled Sharon “the fourth wife", triggering heated debates across blogs and social media.

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The conversation intensified after Sharon revealed that she and Ugo dated for only about two and a half months before getting engaged.

Sharon once revealed that she believed God showed her who her husband was while she was filming a movie.

Fans celebrate “Mama WIN”

Now, the birth of Sharon’s baby boy has shifted the conversation from controversy to celebration.

Fans, celebrities and colleagues have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, with many praising the actress for keeping her pregnancy private in an era where celebrity pregnancies often become social media content.

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