7 times Burna Boy has gotten into celebrity feuds: From Davido, Wizkid, to DJ Tunez

A look at seven notable celebrity feuds involving Burna Boy, highlighting the moments that sparked controversy and public reactions.

Burna Boy's talent is undeniable. So, apparently, is his appetite for conflict. Having gone from major scuffles with fellow Afrobeats giants to fights with veteran rappers and socialites, the African Giant has found himself in the middle of some of Nigerian music's most talked-about feuds. Here is a look at seven of them.

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1. Burna Boy vs Davido

The longest-running feud on this list has its roots in 2019, when Burna Boy lost the Grammy for Best World Music Album to Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo.

Grammy-nominated artist, Davido (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

His return to social media after a quiet spell was marked by frustration, as he fired back at a Twitter user who suggested Davido and Wizkid had paved his way, insisting no one in the industry had helped him.

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By July 2020, the targets became clearer when Davido announced an album and Burna posted a cryptic black screen: "JULY will be very funny, and I shall laugh accordingly."

Davido responded by posting a photo with Wizkid captioned "The 2 greatest of all time."

Throwback to When Davido and Burna boy de fight for One Club for Ghana 😂

Wizkid nor real

Baba just de one stand Dey watch them if u wan kill yourself kill yourself😂😂



pic.twitter.com/cTi2WItGYw — Jay Gold (@Jaygold4653) April 7, 2026

It became physical in December 2020, when the two allegedly clashed at a nightclub in Ghana, with Burna Boy reportedly charging at Davido after arriving at the same venue. Wizkid was also present but stayed out of it entirely.

2. Burna Boy vs Wizkid

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While Wizkid and Burna Boy were once cordial, a now-deleted tweet cracked the foundation.

Grammy winner Wizkid at FutureFest 2025 in TBS Lagos | Credit: X/@Wizkid Gallery

When a fan claimed Wizkid had the best-selling African album worldwide, Burna Boy responded by reeling off his own achievements, then added that if Wizkid were not his friend, he would "bang him in the face on sight just to shut his Twitter fans up," drawing a direct contrast with Davido.

In a deleted tweet, Burna boy takes a swipe at Wizkid. pic.twitter.com/k0wwQoorqh — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) September 7, 2022

Many consider that post the moment their relationship quietly began to unravel, as public appearances together became increasingly rare from that point on.

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3. Burna Boy vs AKA

What began as a close friendship and creative partnership (the two collaborated on multiple tracks) fell apart in 2019 amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

South African rapper AKA

After AKA made comments following Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations victory over South Africa, Burna Boy, already vocal about the xenophobia crisis, directly addressed him in a series of since-deleted tweets telling him to beef up his security and warning him not to cross his path.

AKA demanded a public apology. Burna refused. The two never fully reconciled publicly, though reports suggest AKA had made peace with it before his murder in 2023.

4. Burna Boy vs Speed Darlington

This one escalated unusually fast. Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, publicly claimed that Burna Boy's Grammy win was connected to his relationship with Diddy, then went further by insulting Burna's mother.

Rapper Speed Darlington's Lawyer Dares BurnaBoy to Arrest Cubana Chief Priest, as He Did Speed Darlington, for Using the Diddy and Baby Oil Banter on Him.



Recall that Burna Boy in October 2024 petitioned the police and got Speed Darlington arrested after the latter released a… pic.twitter.com/YIAfCogu6p — Mac Daniel's Blog (@MacDanielsBlog) January 4, 2025

Burna Boy responded not with tweets but with a police petition, leading to Darlington's arrest for defamation.

After his release, Darlington kept the content going, releasing a diss track titled "Baby Oil", a nod to the baby oil found during raids on Diddy's properties, and the situation became one of 2024's strangest industry sagas.

Akpi is trending because Speed Darlington has done a proper diss track for Burna Boy, highlighting Diddy, Baby Oil and his abduction by authorities.



He titled it "Baby Oil".



On the 7th of October, he was declared missing by family. But later discovered that, Burna Boy got him… pic.twitter.com/lvyZyv7CYa — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) October 19, 2024

5. Burna Boy vs Eedris Abdulkareem

After Eedris publicly called it "stupid talk" for Burna Boy to claim nobody helped him in Nigeria, Burna fired back by referencing Eedris's kidney transplant and the public fundraiser that had paid for it, a move widely condemned as a low blow.

Veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem

Eedris accused him of trivialising his health struggles. The exchange exposed a generational divide in Nigerian music about who owes what to whom.

6. Burna Boy vs Cubana Chiefpriest

Burna Boy opened 2025 by calling Cubana Chiefpriest the "Owerri Rick Ross" and labelling him an "Azaman", slang for a fraudster.

Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana hit back by alleging Burna owed money to London jewellers and for a Ferrari, and suggested his Grammy had Diddy's fingerprints on it.

Cubana ChiefPriest flaunts multimillion-Naira jewellery days after Burna Boy gifted his alleged phone repairer brother just $30k pic.twitter.com/gIr70AukXT — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) January 8, 2025

Burna dismissed the claims and threatened legal action. Cubana framed the whole thing as jealousy stemming from his loyalty to Davido.

7. Burna Boy vs DJ Tunez

The most recent, and the first to turn physically violent in public.

According to a source in Burna Boy's camp, the confrontation began after DJ Tunez accompanied D'banj to Burna Boy's VIP section at Obi's House in Lagos, where an argument quickly escalated into a scuffle.

The tension had been quietly building. Tunez had previously mocked Burna's coffee PR stunt on X, and his close association with Wizkid placed him firmly in the opposing camp.

After videos went viral, Tunez confirmed the fight on X, claiming he was hit from behind and outnumbered ten to one. The Nigerian DJ Association responded by banning Burna Boy's music nationwide.

Moment Dj Tunez landed Burna boy blow in his face pic.twitter.com/95t7RxaMHW — DEEVIBES MEDIA (@deevibesmedia) April 7, 2026