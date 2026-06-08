7 types of best friends everyone has (and why life would be boring without them)
Best friends come in different forms.
Some are always available with advice. Others are experts at spending money they may or may not have. Then there's the friend who vanishes for weeks, only to reappear with a random "Hey, stranger" text.
The truth is that friendship isn't one-size-fits-all. Every friend brings something unique to the table, and together, they make life more interesting, entertaining, and sometimes a little chaotic.
Here are seven types of best friends almost everyone has.
1. The therapist friend
This friend deserves an honorary psychology degree.
Whether you're dealing with relationship drama, workplace stress, family issues, or a random midnight crisis, they're always ready to listen. They somehow know exactly what to say and can turn your emotional meltdown into a manageable situation.
The downside? Everyone leans on them, so they're often carrying more emotional baggage than anyone realises.
2. The "rich" friend
This friend always seems to know the newest restaurant, the latest fashion trend, or the most exciting weekend plan.
They're the first to suggest brunch, road trips, concerts, or expensive outings. Even when they're not actually wealthy, they carry themselves with the confidence of someone who owns half the city.
Every friend group has one person who says, "Let's just book it," before anyone has checked their account balance.
3. The adventure buddy
Need someone to travel with, try a new restaurant, attend a random event, or take a spontaneous road trip?
Call this friend.
They rarely say no to experiences and somehow convince everyone else to step out of their comfort zone. Some of life's most memorable stories usually start with this friend saying, "Why not?"
4. The mysterious friend
This is perhaps the most mysterious friend type.
They'll disappear for weeks, months, or even longer without warning. Then one day, they'll send a message as if they spoke to you yesterday.
Oddly enough, nothing ever changes. There's no awkwardness, no explanations, and no hard feelings. The friendship simply resumes where it left off.
5. The brutally honest friend
If you're looking for comfort, proceed with caution.
This friend tells the truth whether you're ready for it or not. They'll tell you when your idea isn't great, when your outfit isn't working, or when you're clearly making a bad decision.
It can be frustrating in the moment, but they're often the friend who saves you from avoidable mistakes.
6. The human memory bank
This friend remembers everything.
Your embarrassing moments from ten years ago? They remember. The exact date you met? They remember. The promise you made during a random conversation three years ago? They definitely remember.
While their memory can sometimes be dangerous, they're also the reason no special occasion is ever forgotten.
7. The emergency contact friend
Every friend group has that one reliable person.
They're the first person you call when something goes wrong. Need help moving? They're there. Need advice? They're available. Need someone to pick you up at an inconvenient hour? Somehow, they answer.
They're dependable, trustworthy, and often the glue holding friendships together.
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So, which one are you?
Most people aren't just one type of friend. Depending on the situation, you might be the therapist friend in one group, the adventure buddy in another, and the disappearing friend when life gets busy.
That's what makes friendships special. Different personalities, different strengths, and different roles all come together to create connections that make life richer, funnier, and far more memorable.
Now be honest: which friend immediately came to mind while reading this?
Pulse Nigeria wishes you a Happy Best Friend's Day!
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